EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner 'Set to Ban Clingy Ex Ben Affleck From Wedding to Long-Suffering Fiancé John Miller'

One person will definitely not be on the guest list for Jennifer Garner’s wedding – Ben Affleck, her needy third wheel of an ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Garner's long-suffering fiancé, burger mogul John Miller, is insisting Affleck be banned when he and Garner walk down the aisle this summer, sources said.

Insiders tell us the Alias actress, 53, has given in to Miller's demands before, including when he wanted her persona non grata former hubby, 52, to stop dropping by and hugging her whenever he needed it.