EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner 'Set to Ban Clingy Ex Ben Affleck From Wedding to Long-Suffering Fiancé John Miller'
One person will definitely not be on the guest list for Jennifer Garner’s wedding – Ben Affleck, her needy third wheel of an ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Garner's long-suffering fiancé, burger mogul John Miller, is insisting Affleck be banned when he and Garner walk down the aisle this summer, sources said.
Insiders tell us the Alias actress, 53, has given in to Miller's demands before, including when he wanted her persona non grata former hubby, 52, to stop dropping by and hugging her whenever he needed it.
Painful Triangle
"John is happy his previous ultimatum worked and Ben's not stinking up their romance with his clinginess, but now he's taking his hard-line tactics a step further and insisting that Ben be banned from the wedding," our insider said.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Miller, 47, was "livid" over recent photographs of the Oscar-winning hunk hugging Garner at a paintball park with their kids, and insiders said he’s making sure nothing like that happens again.
According to our source, Miller and the 13 Going on 30 star have gone to the next level – the businessman has moved into her Brentwood, Calif., home, but he wants to be sure Affleck is out of sight when they tie the knot.
Marriage Plans
Our source went on: "Having Ben there would attract too much attention and distract from the meaning and purpose of their special day, plus it would be a nightmare for John to have to talk to Ben.
"Jen has tried to tell John that Ben’s like a brother to her, but so far John's not budging.
"Anytime they’re in the same room together, it’s awkward. John understands there will be instances like that because of the kids, but he wants boundaries and he wants Ben to respect them. But first, Jen needs to draw them and make them clear to her errant ex."
Rough Ride
Sources tell us Garner had a "tough time" explaining the new no-hugs, no drop-in rule to Affleck, the father of her three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
When Ben finds out he’s not invited to the wedding, "no doubt it won’t sit well with him," our source added.
They also said even though The Accountant 2 star Affleck is the ex-husband "he feels like he has been forced to sacrifice a lot for John."