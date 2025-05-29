Ultra-vain country crooner Keith Urban shells out a fortune on nips and tucks and beauty treatments every week to keep up with his youthful-looking wife, Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 57-year-old Aussie "looks fantastic and it's not by accident, he puts a lot of time and effort into it," our insider said.

They added: "Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he’s a real peacock.

"He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon.

"He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural – but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."