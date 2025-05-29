Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman's 'Narcissist' Husband Keith Urban is a 'Diva Peacock' — As He 'Has More Rigorous and Expensive Beauty Regime than Her'

Source: MEGA

May 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ultra-vain country crooner Keith Urban shells out a fortune on nips and tucks and beauty treatments every week to keep up with his youthful-looking wife, Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 57-year-old Aussie "looks fantastic and it's not by accident, he puts a lot of time and effort into it," our insider said.

They added: "Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he’s a real peacock.

"He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon.

"He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural – but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."

Beauty Contest

Source: MEGA

Kidman's glam game has inspired Urban to go one better.

Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said Urban also "appears to have had a mid-face lift and/or fillers or fat transfer" to smooth his forehead lines.

An insider added he follows a diva-level beauty regimen, including a 10-step daily skin-care routine.

He also gets his roots done every two weeks and highlights every six weeks. He also treats himself to weekly mani-pedis and laser hair removal.

"There’s almost no inch of him that isn't pampered or beautified in some way," our source said.

Source: MEGA

A plastic surgeon has pointed to signs of a mini-tuck and injectables on Urban's body.

At this year's ACM Awards, the singer showed off tighter skin and a sharper jawline, and Placik said he appears to have had some "quality" work done.

"He's always had a very strong jawline but had more skin laxity in the upper neck and lower jaw line, which now appears to be diminished. This is most commonly achieved through a mini tuck," explained the bodysculptor.com doc, who hasn't treated the singer.

Placik added Urban also "appears to have Botox-like injections to smooth his forehead lines."

But Kidman, 57, apparently likes what she sees – and actually "encourages" her beauty junkie husband, our insider said.

