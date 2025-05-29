EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman's 'Narcissist' Husband Keith Urban is a 'Diva Peacock' — As He 'Has More Rigorous and Expensive Beauty Regime than Her'
Ultra-vain country crooner Keith Urban shells out a fortune on nips and tucks and beauty treatments every week to keep up with his youthful-looking wife, Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 57-year-old Aussie "looks fantastic and it's not by accident, he puts a lot of time and effort into it," our insider said.
They added: "Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he’s a real peacock.
"He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon.
"He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural – but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."
Beauty Contest
Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said Urban also "appears to have had a mid-face lift and/or fillers or fat transfer" to smooth his forehead lines.
An insider added he follows a diva-level beauty regimen, including a 10-step daily skin-care routine.
He also gets his roots done every two weeks and highlights every six weeks. He also treats himself to weekly mani-pedis and laser hair removal.
"There’s almost no inch of him that isn't pampered or beautified in some way," our source said.
At this year's ACM Awards, the singer showed off tighter skin and a sharper jawline, and Placik said he appears to have had some "quality" work done.
"He's always had a very strong jawline but had more skin laxity in the upper neck and lower jaw line, which now appears to be diminished. This is most commonly achieved through a mini tuck," explained the bodysculptor.com doc, who hasn't treated the singer.
Placik added Urban also "appears to have Botox-like injections to smooth his forehead lines."
But Kidman, 57, apparently likes what she sees – and actually "encourages" her beauty junkie husband, our insider said.