EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Gripped With Panic King Charles Is Set to 'Do a Queen Elizabeth' by Ordering Her and Harry to Divorce

A source said: "She firmly believes the royals are scheming to drive a wedge between her and Harry."

Five years after Meghan and Harry's dramatic exit from royal duties, a tentative reconciliation between the duke, 40, and King Charles, 76, appears to be underway. But Meghan now fears she could become "collateral damage" in the deal.

Insiders told us she believes the Palace may be planning to bring Harry back into the fold while pushing her out, much as Queen Elizabeth did when orchestrating the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

In December 1995, Elizabeth, with consultation from the Archbishop of Canterbury and Prime Minister John Major, sent letters to Charles and Diana urging that divorce was "desirable" – effectively marking the end of their marriage.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's instruction shortly after Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview, leading within months to their official separation and eventual divorce.