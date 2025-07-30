EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Gripped With Panic King Charles Is Set to 'Do a Queen Elizabeth' by Ordering Her and Harry to Divorce
Meghan Markle is terrified King Charles may replicate Queen Elizabeth's tactic when it came to splitting up marriages the monarch hated.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com the diva duchess, 43, is petrified Charles will use divorce as a "bribery card" – and tell Harry he has to split with her if he wants back in the royal family.
Plotting To Get A Divorce Going
A source said: "She firmly believes the royals are scheming to drive a wedge between her and Harry."
Five years after Meghan and Harry's dramatic exit from royal duties, a tentative reconciliation between the duke, 40, and King Charles, 76, appears to be underway. But Meghan now fears she could become "collateral damage" in the deal.
Insiders told us she believes the Palace may be planning to bring Harry back into the fold while pushing her out, much as Queen Elizabeth did when orchestrating the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
In December 1995, Elizabeth, with consultation from the Archbishop of Canterbury and Prime Minister John Major, sent letters to Charles and Diana urging that divorce was "desirable" – effectively marking the end of their marriage.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's instruction shortly after Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview, leading within months to their official separation and eventual divorce.
Mending With The Royal Family Fears
Now, close confidants of the Duchess of Sussex claim Meghan fears a similar scenario may be unfolding.
The panic began after a July 12 meeting at the Royal Overseas League in London, where Charles's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, met with Harry's senior UK advisers Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire – marking a low-key but significant breakthrough in stalled relations.
A source said: "Meghan knows it's wise for them to rebuild ties with the royals, but the pace of it all has left her rattled. She feels like things are slipping out of her hands, especially now that Harry's calling the shots without checking in with her the way he once did.
"She's afraid the royals are trying to win Harry back while sidelining her in the process. She's made it clear to him that he has to respect their partnership and not shut her out of these decisions."
Harry has publicly expressed a desire to reconcile with his father.
The desperate duke – said to be gagging to get back to his old life in the U.K. within the folds of The Firm – said about the king, who is dying from cancer: "He won't speak to me… but it would be nice to reconcile."
He also previously stated he wanted his father and brother Prince William back in his life, lamenting: "It never needed to be this way."
Meghan is "very uneasy" about Harry steering his royal family comeback talks solo as she is so scared of a repeat of the Queen's former intervention in Charles' marriage.
One insider said: "Harry's stepped up to handle the talks himself, partly because he knows Meghan, despite his love for her, can be perceived as confrontational. But this whole situation is way outside her comfort zone, and she's increasingly paranoid the royals are working to break them up."
Repeating Old Patterns?
Sources also say Meghan has cautioned Harry not to agree to anything that sidelines her, especially if the Palace is repeating old patterns.
Our insider added: "She's clinging to the hope that this doesn't backfire and end with them manipulating him to turn on her.
"As the reconciliation process moves forward, parallels to the Queen's direct and uncompromising letter to Charles and Diana loom large.
"With old wounds still fresh, Meghan's anxiety centers on whether history might repeat itself – and whether her partnership may once again be deemed expendable in service of royal repair."