Prince Harry

Prince Harry Offers to Share His Diary With the Royal Family in 'Major Peace Offering' in Bid to 'Further Reduce Tensions'


Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has offered to share his official diary engagements with the Royal Family.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

In a bid to ease long-standing tensions with his family, Prince Harry has offered to share his official diary of engagements with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The peace offering reportedly aims to avoid further scheduling clashes and foster improved communication with his father, King Charles III, and brother Prince William.


Source: MEGA

Harry said in an interview that ‘I don’t know how much longer my father has left’.

The initiative follows an incident earlier this month, when Harry’s trip to Angola — where he retraced Princess Diana’s famous walk through a minefield — dominated media coverage and inadvertently overshadowed Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait, which subsequently received limited press attention.

The Angola trip was rich in symbolism, as Prince Harry followed in his late mother’s footsteps through a cleared minefield.

Harry had previously walked the same site in 2013 and returned to witness the dramatic transformation brought about by the Halo Trust, a charity devoted to landmine clearance.


Source: MEGA

A source described the latest development to share the duke’s schedule as a significant milestone.

During his visit to the remote Angolan village of Mawano, Harry participated in a landmine safety education session and delivered remarks that underlined his humanitarian concerns.

He said: "As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields."

Referring to his son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, he added: "All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past."

Harry also made an effort to connect with the local community by repeating safety instructions in Portuguese and educating children on how to avoid mines.


Source: MEGA

Harry has been feuding with the Royal Family for years.

To prevent scheduling conflicts moving forward, Harry's team has proposed a diary-sharing arrangement that includes providing Buckingham and Kensington Palaces with a schedule of his planned public appearances.

Sources described the move as a "significant milestone", noting that Harry's tone has shifted toward collaboration rather than competition.

One insider noted: "Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes.

"Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family."


Source: MEGA

Harry claimed Queen Camilla 'sacrificed me on her personal PR altar' in his memoir 'Spare'.

The plan is reportedly being implemented through a shared “grid” of engagements, designed to enable the Royal Family to coordinate better and avoid unintentional clashes.

While Harry remains wary of being drawn too deeply into royal protocols, the gesture is seen as a meaningful step toward rebuilding trust.

It also comes as peace talks between representatives for the Sussexes and the monarchy continue.

Earlier this month, King Charles’s communications chief Tobyn Andreae and the Sussexes’ spokeswoman Meredith Maines were seen meeting alongside Harry’s UK press officer Liam Maguire — an indication that the lines of dialogue remain open.

