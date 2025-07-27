Prince Harry Offers to Share His Diary With the Royal Family in 'Major Peace Offering' in Bid to 'Further Reduce Tensions'

The peace offering reportedly aims to avoid further scheduling clashes and foster improved communication with his father, King Charles III , and brother Prince William .

In a bid to ease long-standing tensions with his family, Prince Harry has offered to share his official diary of engagements with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry said in an interview that ‘I don’t know how much longer my father has left’.

Harry had previously walked the same site in 2013 and returned to witness the dramatic transformation brought about by the Halo Trust, a charity devoted to landmine clearance.

The Angola trip was rich in symbolism, as Prince Harry followed in his late mother’s footsteps through a cleared minefield.

The initiative follows an incident earlier this month, when Harry’s trip to Angola — where he retraced Princess Diana’s famous walk through a minefield — dominated media coverage and inadvertently overshadowed Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait, which subsequently received limited press attention.

A source described the latest development to share the duke’s schedule as a significant milestone.

During his visit to the remote Angolan village of Mawano, Harry participated in a landmine safety education session and delivered remarks that underlined his humanitarian concerns.

He said: "As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields."

Referring to his son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, he added: "All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past."

Harry also made an effort to connect with the local community by repeating safety instructions in Portuguese and educating children on how to avoid mines.