Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Robin Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams’ Loved Ones ‘Fuming’ Over Plans For Him to ‘Return From Grave’ As Hologram — ‘He Would Have Despised It!’

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA;20th Century Fox Pictures

Robin Williams' loved ones slammed secret plans to resurrect him as a hologram, saying he would’ve hated it.

July 30 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Matthew Lawrence has sparked a backlash from Robin Williams' inner circle after revealing his wish to digitally resurrect the late actor, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.

The 45-year-old actor said: "Obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family, I would love to do something really special with his voice, because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic."

Lawrence, who starred alongside Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire as a child, recently told Entertainment Weekly he hopes to use artificial intelligence to recreate the late comedian's voice for future projects – including, he suggested, everyday tech like phone navigation systems.

Article continues below advertisement

'Disrespectful Idea'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Williams' loved ones are 'fuming' over the idea.

Article continues below advertisement

But his remarks have reportedly left those closest to Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63, "fuming" at what they see as a tasteless and disrespectful idea.

One source close to the family said: "Robin would have absolutely despised this. Turning him into a digital puppet is the exact opposite of everything he stood for."

Lawrence said he was inspired to pursue the concept after revisiting an old commercial featuring Williams.

He explained: "It's kinda like this very contemporary, modern, almost sort of foreshadowing of what's going on commercial that he did, where he did this computerised voiceover.

"And it always stuck with me. And then, during his passing, with the AI coming out, I'm like, 'Man, he's gotta be the voice of AI. He's gotta be the voice in something.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Matthew Lawrence wants to use AI to bring back Robin Williams' voice.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence floated the idea of using Williams' recreated voice for things as lighthearted as giving driving directions. "It would be so cool," he said. "I'm telling you."

But behind the scenes, those who knew the Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society star say the idea crosses a line.

According to one family friend: "Robin was incredibly protective of his legacy and deeply uncomfortable with the idea of being manipulated by studios or technology. He wasn't just a performer – he was human, flawed, and he wanted to be remembered for that."

Williams, who won an Academy Award and was known for his deeply personal approach to acting, is thought to have taken steps before his death to prevent commercial exploitation of his image.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence's Relationship With Williams

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robin Williams as 'Mrs. Doubtfire'
Source: MEGA

Lawrence remembered how Williams guided and supported him after Mrs. Doubtfire.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Duane "Keffe D" Davis and Tupac Shakur'

Tupac Shakur Slaying Suspect 'Keffe D' Files Appeal with Nevada Supreme Court: Crips Shot Caller Claims He Has Immunity From Prosecution Because of Decades-Old Deal

photo of Aimee Osbourne and family members

Ozzy Osbourne’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Aimee Joins Sharon, Kelly and Jack At Emotional Funeral Service — Just Weeks After She Shunned The Late Black Sabbath Icon's Farewell Gig

Article continues below advertisement

Sources stressed there will have been clauses in his estate prohibiting the use of his likeness for commercial purposes for 25 years following his death.

Lawrence, who was 12 when he worked with Williams on Mrs. Doubtfire, has often spoken about the late comedian's generosity on and off screen.

He said about the experience: "He really opened up. I was only 12. I mean this guy… man, he was just so amazing to be able to give me the respect, almost as an adult, at 12 years old, to really get an open look into his life, the performer side and then also the private side, and how they wrestled with each other."

He added how Williams maintained a supportive relationship long after filming wrapped.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Williams' loved ones say he would never want to be recreated by AI.

Lawrence added: "He stayed a part of my life, you know? That movie could have wrapped and like everybody else, he could have gone his separate way, but he didn't.

"He stayed invested, and he gave me some incredible life lessons that definitely kept me from some dark places at times. And I'll just never be able to thank him enough for that."

Despite Lawrence's insistence any AI tribute would only proceed with family approval, those closest to Williams remain firm.

"This is not the kind of legacy Robin would have wanted," said our source. "He gave us enough when he was alive. Let him rest."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.