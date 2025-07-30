EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams’ Loved Ones ‘Fuming’ Over Plans For Him to ‘Return From Grave’ As Hologram — ‘He Would Have Despised It!’

But his remarks have reportedly left those closest to Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63, "fuming" at what they see as a tasteless and disrespectful idea.

One source close to the family said: "Robin would have absolutely despised this. Turning him into a digital puppet is the exact opposite of everything he stood for."

Lawrence said he was inspired to pursue the concept after revisiting an old commercial featuring Williams.

He explained: "It's kinda like this very contemporary, modern, almost sort of foreshadowing of what's going on commercial that he did, where he did this computerised voiceover.

"And it always stuck with me. And then, during his passing, with the AI coming out, I'm like, 'Man, he's gotta be the voice of AI. He's gotta be the voice in something.'"