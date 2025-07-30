EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams’ Loved Ones ‘Fuming’ Over Plans For Him to ‘Return From Grave’ As Hologram — ‘He Would Have Despised It!’
Matthew Lawrence has sparked a backlash from Robin Williams' inner circle after revealing his wish to digitally resurrect the late actor, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.
The 45-year-old actor said: "Obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family, I would love to do something really special with his voice, because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic."
Lawrence, who starred alongside Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire as a child, recently told Entertainment Weekly he hopes to use artificial intelligence to recreate the late comedian's voice for future projects – including, he suggested, everyday tech like phone navigation systems.
'Disrespectful Idea'
But his remarks have reportedly left those closest to Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63, "fuming" at what they see as a tasteless and disrespectful idea.
One source close to the family said: "Robin would have absolutely despised this. Turning him into a digital puppet is the exact opposite of everything he stood for."
Lawrence said he was inspired to pursue the concept after revisiting an old commercial featuring Williams.
He explained: "It's kinda like this very contemporary, modern, almost sort of foreshadowing of what's going on commercial that he did, where he did this computerised voiceover.
"And it always stuck with me. And then, during his passing, with the AI coming out, I'm like, 'Man, he's gotta be the voice of AI. He's gotta be the voice in something.'"
Lawrence floated the idea of using Williams' recreated voice for things as lighthearted as giving driving directions. "It would be so cool," he said. "I'm telling you."
But behind the scenes, those who knew the Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society star say the idea crosses a line.
According to one family friend: "Robin was incredibly protective of his legacy and deeply uncomfortable with the idea of being manipulated by studios or technology. He wasn't just a performer – he was human, flawed, and he wanted to be remembered for that."
Williams, who won an Academy Award and was known for his deeply personal approach to acting, is thought to have taken steps before his death to prevent commercial exploitation of his image.
Lawrence's Relationship With Williams
Sources stressed there will have been clauses in his estate prohibiting the use of his likeness for commercial purposes for 25 years following his death.
Lawrence, who was 12 when he worked with Williams on Mrs. Doubtfire, has often spoken about the late comedian's generosity on and off screen.
He said about the experience: "He really opened up. I was only 12. I mean this guy… man, he was just so amazing to be able to give me the respect, almost as an adult, at 12 years old, to really get an open look into his life, the performer side and then also the private side, and how they wrestled with each other."
He added how Williams maintained a supportive relationship long after filming wrapped.
Lawrence added: "He stayed a part of my life, you know? That movie could have wrapped and like everybody else, he could have gone his separate way, but he didn't.
"He stayed invested, and he gave me some incredible life lessons that definitely kept me from some dark places at times. And I'll just never be able to thank him enough for that."
Despite Lawrence's insistence any AI tribute would only proceed with family approval, those closest to Williams remain firm.
"This is not the kind of legacy Robin would have wanted," said our source. "He gave us enough when he was alive. Let him rest."