Tupac Shakur Slaying Suspect 'Keffe D' Files Appeal with Nevada Supreme Court: Crips Shot Caller Claims He Has Immunity From Prosecution Because of Decades-Old Deal

Davis, the only man ever to be charged in the rapper's killing, was arrested in September 2023. Other conspirators in the drive-by shooting have since passed away.

The 62-year-old has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir Compton Street Legend that he provided the gun used in the shooting.

His attorney, Carl Arnold, said Davis' constitutional rights were being violated.

"Mr. Davis cooperated with law enforcement over the course of more than a decade, relying on repeated assurances that his statements would not be used against him — yet those very statements now form the core of the State's case," Arnold said in a statement.