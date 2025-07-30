Your tip
Home > News > Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Slaying Suspect 'Keffe D' Files Appeal with Nevada Supreme Court: Crips Shot Caller Claims He Has Immunity From Prosecution Because of Decades-Old Deal

picture of Duane "Keffe D" Davis and Tupac Shakur'
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is asking Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss his Tupac Shakur murder charges.

July 30 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Tupac Shakur's slaying suspect has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss his murder charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Duane "Keffe D" Davis filed an appeal with the court Tuesday after a lower court judge upheld his charges.

Appeal Filed

tupac shakur murder keefe d branded dumb death row enforcer jpg
Source: YouTube

Davis is suspected to be involved in Tupac's killing and previously admitted supplying murder weapon.

Davis, the only man ever to be charged in the rapper's killing, was arrested in September 2023. Other conspirators in the drive-by shooting have since passed away.

The 62-year-old has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir Compton Street Legend that he provided the gun used in the shooting.

His attorney, Carl Arnold, said Davis' constitutional rights were being violated.

"Mr. Davis cooperated with law enforcement over the course of more than a decade, relying on repeated assurances that his statements would not be used against him — yet those very statements now form the core of the State's case," Arnold said in a statement.

Only Man To Be Charged

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Davis is the only man ever to be charged in connection with Shakur's 1996 killing,

Arnold first filed a motion to dismiss the case in January of this year, alleging constitutional violations because of a 27-year delay in prosecution.

He also said Davis had immunity agreements granted to him by federal and local authorities.

A district court judge upheld his charges, saying he was not protected from prosecution because he had not provided proof of those immunity deals and that the decades-long delay was not intentional.

According to the appeal, Davis was interviewed in 1998 and 1999 by federal prosecutors under the agreement that his statements would not be used to prosecute him. At the time, he denied knowing who was involved in Shakur's killing.

Immunity Agreements

Tupac Murder Suspect Duane Davis Keffe D
Source: MEGA

Davis' attorney says his client had immunity agreements granted to him by federal and local authorities.

He was interviewed again in 2008 and 2009 under the same condition that he would not be prosecuted for his statements, according to the appeal.

It was then that he described his "alleged involvement in the murder and identified the alleged shooter," the appeal said.

Arnold said prosecutors had not presented any evidence connecting Davis to the slaying other than his own statements, which is not enough for a trial. He asked the Nevada Supreme Court to grant their motion to dismiss the case or recognize that he was granted immunity from prosecution for the statements he made during law enforcement interviews.

Davis remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. His trial is scheduled to begin in early February 2026.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996 after watching a Mike Tyson boxing match.

Shakur's death at 25 came as his fourth solo album, All Eyez on Me, remained on the charts, with about 5million copies sold.

Nominated six times for a Grammy Award, Shakur is still largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.

The rapper was gunned down shortly after watching boxer Mike Tyson defeat Bruce Seldon for the WBA heavyweight title on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.

While stopping at a red light, a vehicle pulled up beside the rapper and music mogul Suge Knight's car, and shots were fired.

He died six days later from his injuries.

