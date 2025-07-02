Tupac Shakur Death Shocker: Jailed Suge Knight Reveals Murdered Rapper's Relatives Smoked His Ashes in Blunt in Astonishing Jail Interview

Suge Knight has claimed Tupac Shakur's relatives smoked the ashes of the murdered rapper. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Death Row Records CEO, 60, made the astonishing admission from his prison cell in California, where he's serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run.

Rolled Ashes Into A Blunt

Source: MEGA Knight claims the murdered rapper's family celebrated his life by smoking him.

According to Knight, Shakur's closest friends and family rolled the rapper’s cremated ashes into a blunt and smoked it. Knight said: "I was so happy to say I was on probation – I couldn’t smoke. "I told his mother, 'Moms, I'd love to, but if I hit that, I'll get in trouble.' I was probably the only one who didn't hit him."

Fatal Night In Las Vegas

Source: MEGA Knight and Shakur pictured in Las Vegas at Mike Tyson fight before the rapper's murder.

Shakur was killed in a shooting when he was leaving the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in a vehicle with Knight after watching a Mike Tyson boxing match in September 1996. The pair was ambushed at a red light as bullets tore through their black BMW. Knight was grazed in the head. Shakur was shot four times. Bleeding and disoriented, Knight says he made a hard U-turn and gunned the car toward Las Vegas Boulevard, two tires blown out, sirens echoing.

Source: MEGA Shakur had two emergency surgeries to try and save his life, including having a lung removed.

He explained: "I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere. "I then was getting Tupac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him." Cops who'd heard the shots on an unrelated call chased them down and flagged an ambulance. Both men were rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Knight got stitched up and discharged. Shakur wasn't so lucky. On September 13, 1996, at 4:03 pm, following two emergency surgeries to try and save his life, including having a lung removed, Shakur was pronounced dead, aged just 25.

Million Dollar Cremation

Source: MEGA Knight claims he paid $1million to have the rapper cremated on the orders of late star's mom.

Knight says the slain rapper's mother, Afeni Shakur, wasn't interested in waiting, she wanted her son cremated immediately. But he initially wasn't so keen to fulfil her wishes. He said: "I told her, 'Look, I don’t know if I can do that.'" Knight said he hesitated not out of defiance, but because Shakur, just weeks earlier, had allegedly laid out a different vision for his send-off. They had talked about it in the studio. "He told me, 'When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in Life Goes On.'" Knight paused before admitting, "He didn't want to be cremated."

Source: MEGA Knight says smoking the Shakur's ashes was 'symbolic.'