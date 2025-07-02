Tupac Shakur Death Shocker: Jailed Suge Knight Reveals Murdered Rapper's Relatives Smoked His Ashes in Blunt in Astonishing Jail Interview
Suge Knight has claimed Tupac Shakur's relatives smoked the ashes of the murdered rapper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Death Row Records CEO, 60, made the astonishing admission from his prison cell in California, where he's serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run.
Rolled Ashes Into A Blunt
According to Knight, Shakur's closest friends and family rolled the rapper’s cremated ashes into a blunt and smoked it.
Knight said: "I was so happy to say I was on probation – I couldn’t smoke.
"I told his mother, 'Moms, I'd love to, but if I hit that, I'll get in trouble.' I was probably the only one who didn't hit him."
Fatal Night In Las Vegas
Shakur was killed in a shooting when he was leaving the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in a vehicle with Knight after watching a Mike Tyson boxing match in September 1996.
The pair was ambushed at a red light as bullets tore through their black BMW.
Knight was grazed in the head. Shakur was shot four times.
Bleeding and disoriented, Knight says he made a hard U-turn and gunned the car toward Las Vegas Boulevard, two tires blown out, sirens echoing.
He explained: "I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere.
"I then was getting Tupac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him."
Cops who'd heard the shots on an unrelated call chased them down and flagged an ambulance.
Both men were rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Knight got stitched up and discharged. Shakur wasn't so lucky.
On September 13, 1996, at 4:03 pm, following two emergency surgeries to try and save his life, including having a lung removed, Shakur was pronounced dead, aged just 25.
Million Dollar Cremation
Knight says the slain rapper's mother, Afeni Shakur, wasn't interested in waiting, she wanted her son cremated immediately.
But he initially wasn't so keen to fulfil her wishes.
He said: "I told her, 'Look, I don’t know if I can do that.'"
Knight said he hesitated not out of defiance, but because Shakur, just weeks earlier, had allegedly laid out a different vision for his send-off.
They had talked about it in the studio. "He told me, 'When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in Life Goes On.'"
Knight paused before admitting, "He didn't want to be cremated."
But he eventually caved in and claims he paid a million dollars in cash to make it happen, and by nightfall, a tight circle of the people closest to Shakur, Afeni, among them, gathered to honor him fittingly.
He explained: "She gave me one of those mama looks, like, 'Shut your a-- up and do what I said.' Then she started cussing me out. 'Get this s--- done!'"
He did what she asked, saying: "I paid someone a million dollars in cash to take care of it."
Knight added: "A bag with his ashes was passed around. His homies rolled him up. They smoked him. You gotta understand, that's what made sense. It was symbolic. It's like… You keep part of him."