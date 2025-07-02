Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Death Shocker: Jailed Suge Knight Reveals Murdered Rapper's Relatives Smoked His Ashes in Blunt in Astonishing Jail Interview

picture of Suge Knight, Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight claimed from his prison cell Tupac Shakur's relatives smoked the ashes of the murdered rapper.

July 2 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Suge Knight has claimed Tupac Shakur's relatives smoked the ashes of the murdered rapper.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Death Row Records CEO, 60, made the astonishing admission from his prison cell in California, where he's serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run.

Article continues below advertisement

Rolled Ashes Into A Blunt

sean diddy combs tupac shakur murder suspect duane keefe davis secret cop interview
Source: MEGA

Knight claims the murdered rapper's family celebrated his life by smoking him.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Knight, Shakur's closest friends and family rolled the rapper’s cremated ashes into a blunt and smoked it.

Knight said: "I was so happy to say I was on probation – I couldn’t smoke.

"I told his mother, 'Moms, I'd love to, but if I hit that, I'll get in trouble.' I was probably the only one who didn't hit him."

Article continues below advertisement

Fatal Night In Las Vegas

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Knight and Shakur pictured in Las Vegas at Mike Tyson fight before the rapper's murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Shakur was killed in a shooting when he was leaving the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in a vehicle with Knight after watching a Mike Tyson boxing match in September 1996.

The pair was ambushed at a red light as bullets tore through their black BMW.

Knight was grazed in the head. Shakur was shot four times.

Bleeding and disoriented, Knight says he made a hard U-turn and gunned the car toward Las Vegas Boulevard, two tires blown out, sirens echoing.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Shakur had two emergency surgeries to try and save his life, including having a lung removed.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained: "I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere.

"I then was getting Tupac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him."

Cops who'd heard the shots on an unrelated call chased them down and flagged an ambulance.

Both men were rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Knight got stitched up and discharged. Shakur wasn't so lucky.

On September 13, 1996, at 4:03 pm, following two emergency surgeries to try and save his life, including having a lung removed, Shakur was pronounced dead, aged just 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Million Dollar Cremation

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Knight claims he paid $1million to have the rapper cremated on the orders of late star's mom.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'The Godfather Presidency': Donald Trump Facing Accusations He Is Running White House 'Like a Mob Boss'

Photo of Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue 'Whistleblower' Speaks Out About Having Zero Regrets About Getting 'Orgy Queen' Booted From OnlyFans and Destroying Her 'Career'

Article continues below advertisement

Knight says the slain rapper's mother, Afeni Shakur, wasn't interested in waiting, she wanted her son cremated immediately.

But he initially wasn't so keen to fulfil her wishes.

He said: "I told her, 'Look, I don’t know if I can do that.'"

Knight said he hesitated not out of defiance, but because Shakur, just weeks earlier, had allegedly laid out a different vision for his send-off.

They had talked about it in the studio. "He told me, 'When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in Life Goes On.'"

Knight paused before admitting, "He didn't want to be cremated."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Knight says smoking the Shakur's ashes was 'symbolic.'

But he eventually caved in and claims he paid a million dollars in cash to make it happen, and by nightfall, a tight circle of the people closest to Shakur, Afeni, among them, gathered to honor him fittingly.

He explained: "She gave me one of those mama looks, like, 'Shut your a-- up and do what I said.' Then she started cussing me out. 'Get this s--- done!'"

He did what she asked, saying: "I paid someone a million dollars in cash to take care of it."

Knight added: "A bag with his ashes was passed around. His homies rolled him up. They smoked him. You gotta understand, that's what made sense. It was symbolic. It's like… You keep part of him."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.