Ozzy Osbourne’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Aimee Joins Sharon, Kelly and Jack At Emotional Funeral Service — Just Weeks After She Shunned The Late Black Sabbath Icon's Farewell Gig

Thousands of fans came out and lined the streets to say goodbye to the heavy metal icon.

As the procession stopped on Broad Street, Jack was seen helping his grieving mother out of a black van following his father's hearse. Sharon was followed by Kelly, Aimee and Ozzy's son Louis from his first marriage.

The crowd chanted, "Ozzy! Ozzy!" as the family took in the tributes left by fans.

Aimee and Louis stood by Sharon's side as Jack and Kelly held onto their mother, who looked visibly shaken.