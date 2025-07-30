Ozzy Osbourne’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Aimee Joins Sharon, Kelly and Jack At Emotional Funeral Service — Just Weeks After She Shunned The Late Black Sabbath Icon's Farewell Gig
Ozzy Osbourne's very private daughter Aimee has joined mom Sharon and siblings Jack and Kelly to pay respects for her beloved late father in his hometown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Aimee, 41, was seen by her family's side as they made a pit stop on the Black Sabbath bridge in Birmingham, England.
Hometown Farewell
Thousands of fans came out and lined the streets to say goodbye to the heavy metal icon.
As the procession stopped on Broad Street, Jack was seen helping his grieving mother out of a black van following his father's hearse. Sharon was followed by Kelly, Aimee and Ozzy's son Louis from his first marriage.
The crowd chanted, "Ozzy! Ozzy!" as the family took in the tributes left by fans.
Aimee and Louis stood by Sharon's side as Jack and Kelly held onto their mother, who looked visibly shaken.
The family laid down flowers and took a moment to comfort each other before acknowledging the crowd.
Overcome with emotion, Sharon, Aimee, Jack and Kelly flashed peace signs and waved to fans.
Aimee's rare public appearance comes weeks after she was notably absent from her father's final show.
Back to the Beginning Absence
Ozzy joined Black Sabbath on stage one last time on July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park for the Back to the Beginning farewell charity concert.
Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Louis, grandchildren and more were back stage supporting the Prince of Darkness, who bravely chose to stop taking his pain medication in advance so he could be fully present at the concert.
Despite sources claiming Aimee was invited, she chose not to attend. While she has long distanced herself from her famous family, her absence at the landmark event was significant given Ozzy's declining heath.
Her father died days later on July 22 after a years-long battle with Parkinson's.
Aimee was said to have told pals she didn't go to her dad's last concert because she "wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too."
For decades, Aimee has chosen to protect her peace instead of taking part in high-profile events and even her family's hit reality show, The Osbournes.
After deciding to not participate in the show, she moved out before filming kicked off to avoid what she once described as the "chaos of family life."
A source close to the family said: "Aimee's always been wise beyond her years. She was exposed to a lot of chaotic moments while touring with the family and knew early on that lifestyle wasn’t for her."
While Aimee may have chosen to forge her own path in life, insiders said "there's no bad blood" between Ozzy and Sharon's eldest daughter and her siblings.
Sources also noted her relationship with her parents has remained intact for years.
Aimee is also expected to receive a sizable chunk of her father's $220million fortune. She's estimated to inherit one-third of his residual estate alongside Jack and Kelly.