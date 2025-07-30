Your tip
Home > Entertainment > Ozzy Osbourne

Emotional Farewell To Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Icon's Frail Wife Sharon Broke Down In Tears And Was 'Barely Able To Stand' At Funeral Alongside Their Kids Kelly, Jack and Aimee

photo of sharon osbourne at ozzy's funeral
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne broken down in tears at the funeral service for Ozzy Osbourne.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It was an emotional day honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Black Sabbath's wife, Sharon Osbourne, broke down in tears and had to be physically held up by their children, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Aimee, as they paid tribute to the late icon.

Farewell To An Icon

Source: MEGA

On Wednesday morning, the family arrived at the late musician's funeral procession in Birmingham, England.

On Wednesday morning at the late musician's funeral procession in Birmingham, England, the very frail former talk show host, 72, and her kids, including stepson Louis, put on a united front at the service.

The family was seen getting out of a black vehicle and then proceeding to walk over to a massive amount of flowers, gifts and cards fans left along the roads.

Sharon, who was wearing a floor-length black dress, placed a pink flower wrapped in black paper among the tributes left by fans.

While observing the amount of items on the roads to honor her late husband, Sharon was overtaken with emotions and broke down in tears as her children held onto her arms to help hold her up.

The family turned to the screaming fans who lined up to honor Ozzy before holding up peace signs.

Source: MEGA

Their reclusive daughter Aimee attended the service.

After seeing the family at the funeral, fans of Ozzy took to X to offer their condolences.

One wrote: "Sending massive amounts of love to Sharon Osbourne and their family today. Seeing Sharon break down and barely able to stand at Black Sabbath Bridge as she laid a single pink rose wrapped in black tissue paper onto the memorial bench, I am not okay."

Another added: "Sending my love to the Osbourne family today. What an emotional moment for them to do in front of the entire world."

Small Funeral Plans

Source: MEGA

The entire family was seen filled with emotions on the heartbreaking day.

Even though Ozzy is one of the most iconic rockers of all time, the family still wants to celebrate his life in a private way.

A source told People magazine on Tuesday: "They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed.

"They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest.”

Back in 2011, many years before his death, Ozzy revealed details about how he wants his own funeral to go and said he wanted a “celebration, not a mope-fest.”

Source: MEGA

Thousands of fans gathered in the street to honor Ozzy.

The iconic musician joked: "I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy.

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin, or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death.' There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

Ozzy's Death

Photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

On Tuesday, July 22, his family announced his death.

On Tuesday, July 22, his family released an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, took to the stage one final time on July 5 with his bandmates at a farewell concert in Birmingham, England.

During the show, Ozzy came out on stage and performed a five-song set by himself before his former bandmates made history and joined him.

To end his historic career, after the last song, Osbourne was presented with a cake and fireworks to close out the show.

The Osbournes
Source: MEGA

The family surrounded Ozzy when he passed in July 2025.

