Emotional Farewell To Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Icon's Frail Wife Sharon Broke Down In Tears And Was 'Barely Able To Stand' At Funeral Alongside Their Kids Kelly, Jack and Aimee

On Wednesday morning at the late musician's funeral procession in Birmingham, England, the very frail former talk show host, 72, and her kids, including stepson Louis, put on a united front at the service.

The family was seen getting out of a black vehicle and then proceeding to walk over to a massive amount of flowers, gifts and cards fans left along the roads.

Sharon, who was wearing a floor-length black dress, placed a pink flower wrapped in black paper among the tributes left by fans.

While observing the amount of items on the roads to honor her late husband, Sharon was overtaken with emotions and broke down in tears as her children held onto her arms to help hold her up.

The family turned to the screaming fans who lined up to honor Ozzy before holding up peace signs.