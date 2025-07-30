EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 94, ‘So Terrified of Dying’ He Is Paying Fortune to Have His Body ‘Preserved’ in This Very Sci-Fi Manner

Worried William Shatner is refusing to accept his final frontier, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Star Trek icon, who turned 94 in March, is "so terrified" of death, insiders told us, he is looking into "every avenue possible" to live on after death. He has already signed up with a company that will use an AI hologram of himself to chat with his loved ones after he has gone.

Shatner teamed up with StoryFile to create a hologram that talks to future generations.

And a source added: "But this is only the beginning of it for him. "William is now looking into everything from being frozen to having his head pickled in a jar in the unlikely event he can be resurrected." They added: "He has become obsessed with ways to live forever."

Shatner has allegedly told pals: "It's important to get my version so the details aren't forgotten. I've had quite a crazy life, so I'd have a lot of stories that I don't want people to forget." The actor, who became a household name as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series, has signed up for a cutting-edge preservation service offered by artificial intelligence company StoryFile. The Los Angeles-based tech firm creates interactive, lifelike 3D avatars using AI to simulate conversations with loved ones long after someone has died. In a move he says will help preserve his legacy for future generations, Shatner is having his life story digitally stored – allowing his family to "talk" with him even after his death.

Shatner explored cryogenic freezing and other ways to live forever.

The technology has drawn comparisons to the holographic avatars used by pop group ABBA in their Voyage concert series, dubbed "ABBAtars." But unlike the band's stage performances, StoryFile's purpose is more intimate. It captures detailed video interviews and transforms them into avatars that respond to real-time questions using generative AI – similar to the technology behind ChatGPT. "Today, you are here," Shatner said in a promotional video for an early version of the service. "But one day, you'll be an ancestor to a kid who wants to know where they came from – their roots. That's you. "Now, imagine hundreds of years from now, they could reach into the past to talk with you – and you could talk back."

Shatner is hoping to stay 'present' after death.

Shatner first appeared in a StoryFile promotional video in 2021, which demonstrated a less advanced version of the platform. At that time, the offering cost tens of thousands of dollars. Now, a more affordable mobile app is set to launch this summer, with the new system boasting dynamic, hologram-style avatars that can hold conversations far more fluidly than before. "This is the real you… no avatars, your authentic self for all time," Shatner added in his promo video. "It's our responsibility to pass the torch down to future generations. "Everyone has a story to tell. So share your story file with your friends and family – with the world. There's no time like the present, so let's begin."

Shatner wants to keep in 'contact' with his family after he passes.