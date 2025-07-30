Donald Trump 'Seriously Considering' Pardon for Convicted Creep Sean 'Diddy' Combs as Rapper Begs Judge to Free Him on $50Million Bond Pending Sentencing

The President said, when asked on the matter in the Oval Office, that "nobody's asked but I know people are thinking about it.

"I know they're thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking," he added.

"First of all, I'd look at what's happening. And I haven't been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage," Trump continued.

"I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics he sort of, that relationship busted up from what I read. I don’t know. He didn't tell me that, but I'd read some nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden."

"So, I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts. if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me it wouldn't have any impact," he concluded.