EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman, Who? Deborra-Lee Furness Sets Her Sights on Striking Up a Romance With 'Saturday Night Fever' Icon John Travolta... After Kicking Her 'Cheating' Ex to the Curb
Rebound romance is such sweet revenge.
And now Deborra-Lee Furness, who was unceremoniously dumped by Hugh Jackman, has her sights set on a new leading man, John Travolta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the Pulp Fiction star has been offering her a shoulder to cry on in the wake of her split from her husband of 27 years.
Here's To New Love
"They've been friends for a long time – and if you go back a long way, there is a friendship there already, so it's not like she's doing this out of nowhere," explained an insider.
“Now that she’s finally free, she’s set on building a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John … and hopefully more.
“After all, she’s single, she looks fantastic and has a lot of good in her, which some people can’t rightly say about Hugh right now. She’s come out of this divorce smelling like a rose.
"Friends have been telling her she deserves better and is well rid of Hugh."
As readers know, the X-Men star, 56, hooked up with his The Music Man leading lady, Sutton Foster, 50, around the time of his separation from Deb in September 2023, a move that broke the Aussie actress' heart.
Their divorce was finalized in June.
Meanwhile, Saturday Night Fever icon Travolta has been a lonely widower ever since his longtime wife Kelly Preston's death from breast cancer five years ago.
According to the source: "The feeling is that John is just the sort of person to show Deb a good time and make her forget the last two wretched years."
Deb's Already 'Swooning'
They have a lot in common and are so age-appropriate – John is 71 and Deb turns 70 in November, sources added.
"John's been supportive of both Deb and Hugh in the aftermath of their split and has stayed neutral thus far, but there's no denying he feels for Deb and what she's going through," the insider added.
"If anyone can sweep Deb off her feet, it's going to be John. She's already swooning over him."