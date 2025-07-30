Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Deborra-Lee Furness
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman, Who? Deborra-Lee Furness Sets Her Sights on Striking Up a Romance With 'Saturday Night Fever' Icon John Travolta... After Kicking Her 'Cheating' Ex to the Curb

deborra lee furness romance john travolta after ex cheating
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness plans a fresh start with John Travolta after leaving her cheating ex-husband.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rebound romance is such sweet revenge.

And now Deborra-Lee Furness, who was unceremoniously dumped by Hugh Jackman, has her sights set on a new leading man, John Travolta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the Pulp Fiction star has been offering her a shoulder to cry on in the wake of her split from her husband of 27 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's To New Love

Article continues below advertisement
deborra lee furness romance john travolta after ex cheating
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster's name surfaced amid Hugh Jackman's split, but Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly eyeing John Travolta.

Article continues below advertisement

"They've been friends for a long time – and if you go back a long way, there is a friendship there already, so it's not like she's doing this out of nowhere," explained an insider.

“Now that she’s finally free, she’s set on building a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John … and hopefully more.

“After all, she’s single, she looks fantastic and has a lot of good in her, which some people can’t rightly say about Hugh right now. She’s come out of this divorce smelling like a rose.

"Friends have been telling her she deserves better and is well rid of Hugh."

As readers know, the X-Men star, 56, hooked up with his The Music Man leading lady, Sutton Foster, 50, around the time of his separation from Deb in September 2023, a move that broke the Aussie actress' heart.

Their divorce was finalized in June.

Article continues below advertisement
deborra lee furness romance john travolta after ex cheating
Source: MEGA

Kelly Preston's passing left Travolta lonely, and now Furness may be his next chapter.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Fever icon Travolta has been a lonely widower ever since his longtime wife Kelly Preston's death from breast cancer five years ago.

According to the source: "The feeling is that John is just the sort of person to show Deb a good time and make her forget the last two wretched years."

Article continues below advertisement

Deb's Already 'Swooning'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of john travolta

EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta's Dead Hollywood Career Being Saved by Tom Cruise – How 'Top Gun' Icon is Helping Scientologist Pal After Latest Movie Flop

photo of david turpin

EXCLUSIVE: Monster David Turpin's Prison Letters Exposed – House of Horrors Dad Trying to Lure Women Behind Bars Six Years After Being Caught Torturing His 13 Children

Article continues below advertisement
Pals said Furness hopes her long friendship with Travolta blossoms into romance.
Source: MEGA

Pals said Furness hopes her long friendship with Travolta blossoms into romance.

They have a lot in common and are so age-appropriate – John is 71 and Deb turns 70 in November, sources added.

"John's been supportive of both Deb and Hugh in the aftermath of their split and has stayed neutral thus far, but there's no denying he feels for Deb and what she's going through," the insider added.

"If anyone can sweep Deb off her feet, it's going to be John. She's already swooning over him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.