EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta's Dead Hollywood Career Being Saved by Tom Cruise – How 'Top Gun' Icon is Helping Scientologist Pal After Latest Movie Flop
Screen icon John Travolta is getting savaged for his latest movie High Rollers, and sources revealed the longtime frenemy and fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise has rushed to his aid, offering advice in hopes of getting the Saturday Night Fever star back on track.
Sources say that the 63-year-old movie daredevil, praised for saving the “summer blockbuster” with his hit Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible flicks, has taken pity on “pathetic” Travolta, 71, an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Tom Reaches Out To Help
“There was a time when Tom would have gloated over seeing John fall on his face back when there was definitely a frenemy vibe between them,” said an insider.
“They never really gelled, even though they are both Scientologists. Tom didn’t love it when John was getting a ton of attention, and vice versa. Their rivalry wasn’t as intense as Tom’s with Brad Pitt, but there was tension.
“But now that Tom’s at the top of the Hollywood food chain, he’s a lot more magnanimous. He can reach down and help people, and he’s looking to do something to help John.”
One possible idea, sources say, would be for Tom to offer John a role in his next blockbuster.
Meanwhile, Travolta finds himself in a fix after churning out one stinker after another — and High Rollers beats the others hands down, sources say.
Travolta plays a retired master thief forced into one last job — to steal the goods from a casino baron’s safe if he wants to see his adored wife again.
Movie Backlash For Travolta
One critic trashed the movie as “a heart-slowing work of staggering stupidity and charmlessness, ineptly made and quite frankly dull except when its flaws become so egregious you can’t help but guffaw.”
Others slammed the film as tedious and formula-driven.
“Tom’s quite mystified that John ended up in such a rut, and he thinks all it will take to break him out is the right project,” adds the insider.
“He’s talking him up around town and even considering casting him in something himself. No one would have predicted this, but Tom may be the one to save John’s career."