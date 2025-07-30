EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta's Dead Hollywood Career Being Saved by Tom Cruise – How 'Top Gun' Icon is Helping Scientologist Pal After Latest Movie Flop

“There was a time when Tom would have gloated over seeing John fall on his face back when there was definitely a frenemy vibe between them,” said an insider.

“They never really gelled, even though they are both Scientologists. Tom didn’t love it when John was getting a ton of attention, and vice versa. Their rivalry wasn’t as intense as Tom’s with Brad Pitt, but there was tension.

“But now that Tom’s at the top of the Hollywood food chain, he’s a lot more magnanimous. He can reach down and help people, and he’s looking to do something to help John.”