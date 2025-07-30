Your tip
David Turpin
EXCLUSIVE: Monster David Turpin's Prison Letters Exposed – House of Horrors Dad Trying to Lure Women Behind Bars Six Years After Being Caught Torturing His 13 Children

David Turpin's prison letters reveal the House of Horrors dad is luring women six years after arrest.

July 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Monster dad David Turpin, who notoriously shackled, beat and starved his 13 children at the family's so-called California "house of horrors," is now trying to lure women into his sadistic world from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prison letters, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, show the now 63-year-old is crafting sweet-talking notes to snag a girlfriend and incredibly dispensing dad-like advice to pen pals.

"My opinion is that you should be with somebody who appreciates you, lifts you up, and makes you feel good," stated the slimeball, who used chains to keep his hungry kids away from food.

The Creepy Letters

David Turpin now writes flirty letters while recalling his teaching days.
David Turpin now writes flirty letters while recalling his teaching days.

In another letter, Turpin compared one of his pen pals to a picture-perfect father figure.

"I am happy that I encouraged you to go back to college," he wrote in the letter. "I would love to help you with math."

The creep opens another letter with: "How are you doing sweetie?"

"I wrote to you on August 3, but I haven't received a reply. I hope I didn't make you feel bad with anything I said in the last letter."

The saccharine sentiments belie the tormentor's dark side, which was exposed on Jan. 14, 2018, when his then-suffering children were discovered inside a Perris, California, hell-house after daughter Jordan, then 17, fled through a window in a braw, successful bid to save her siblings.

The House Of Horrors

A 17-year-old daughter's escape exposed Turpin's brutal secrets inside the Parris horror home.
A 17-year-old daughter's escape exposed Turpin's brutal secrets inside the Parris horror home.

The children, then aged 2 to 29, were found severely malnourished and filthy since they weren't allowed to bathe.

Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin, 57-year-old Louise, claimed the Bible justified the pair's unspeakable acts – utimately pleaded guilty to charges of torture, willful child abuse, false imprisonment and cruelty to an adult dependent.

Both were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Turpin's shocking correspondence also reveals the former computer engineer is taking correspondence classes at Adams State University in Colorado and majoring in business administration.

"I spend a lot of time on my college work, so I don't have a lot of free time to watch TV," he bragged in another letter. "My favorite music genre is pop and rock."

david turpins prison letters exposed house of horrors dad lures women
Movie titles like 'Wonder Woman' and 'Gone with the Wind' appear in Turpin's prison love notes.

Turpin also shared his favorite movies are Armageddon, Superman with Christopher Reeve, Willy Wonka with Gene Wilder, Alice in Wonderland with Johnny Depp, Zombieland: Double Tap and the first Jurassic Park.

