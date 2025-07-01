EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Fuming' at Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness For 'Wrongly' Branding Her a Homewrecker

Fuming Sutton Foster feels she's been wrongly cast as a homewrecker – and now the bristling Broadway beauty is ready to go to war with her man Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to defend both their reputations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Foster, 50, has kept a dignified silence since going public with her former Music Man costar Jackman, 56, earlier this year. Now, sources said she's fed up with Furness' "betrayal" narrative and raring to speak out.

In May, the 69-year-old Aussie TV star released a scathing statement after she filed for divorce from the Wolverine hunk – less than two years after the pair publicly announced their split.