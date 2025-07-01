EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Fuming' at Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness For 'Wrongly' Branding Her a Homewrecker
Fuming Sutton Foster feels she's been wrongly cast as a homewrecker – and now the bristling Broadway beauty is ready to go to war with her man Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to defend both their reputations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Foster, 50, has kept a dignified silence since going public with her former Music Man costar Jackman, 56, earlier this year. Now, sources said she's fed up with Furness' "betrayal" narrative and raring to speak out.
In May, the 69-year-old Aussie TV star released a scathing statement after she filed for divorce from the Wolverine hunk – less than two years after the pair publicly announced their split.
Raging Feud
Furness, who got hitched to Jackman in 1996, said: "My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep."
Now, an insider has said: "Sutton has been biting her tongue, but now she's sick of it and ready to fight back."
Jackman was said to be blindsided by his ex's announcement, as he had hoped for an amicable closure after 27 years of marriage and two adopted kids. Adding fuel to the fire, the insider said, Furness and her buddies have been badmouthing Jackman nonstop – even though their divorce is now a done deal.
The insider shared Furness and her pals are bashing Jackman as a "callous dog" and vowing the world will soon hear what a "sleazeball" he was.
Our insider added: "Sutton's furious. She's willing to swear on a stack of Bibles that they never got romantic until things were officially done between Deb and Hugh."
Rumors ran rampant that Jackman and Foster were canoodling as castmates – but the insider shared the stage stunner doesn't care what Furness may have heard through the grapevine.
The source said of Foster: "She's no pushover and she's willing to confront the situation head-on – possibly with an interview of her own where she'll tell Furness in no uncertain terms to move on.
"It angers Sutton to see the man she loves painted like a villain by someone who's ultimately just a very sore loser in love."