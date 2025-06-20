EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Baby Plans Revealed — With Couple 'Aiming For Adoption to Seal Relationship'

Marvel movie hunk Hugh Jackman and his Broadway babe Sutton Foster are in it for the long haul and seriously talking about adding a baby to the mix via adoption, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders say the lovers are confident a child would bring their blended family even closer together – now that their once-undercover romance is out in the open.

According to sources, the Music Man costars developed a serious crush on each other while on the Great White Way from December 2021 to January 2023 that spelled trouble – with a capital T – for their respective marriages.