EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Baby Plans Revealed — With Couple 'Aiming For Adoption to Seal Relationship'
Marvel movie hunk Hugh Jackman and his Broadway babe Sutton Foster are in it for the long haul and seriously talking about adding a baby to the mix via adoption, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say the lovers are confident a child would bring their blended family even closer together – now that their once-undercover romance is out in the open.
According to sources, the Music Man costars developed a serious crush on each other while on the Great White Way from December 2021 to January 2023 that spelled trouble – with a capital T – for their respective marriages.
Painful Split
Hugh, 56, adopted his kids – Oscar and Ava – in 2000 and 2005 with now ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69; and Foster, 50, is mom to adopted Emily, 8, who she coparents with estranged husband Ted Griffin.
An insider said of the X-Men actor and his new love: "They have a huge amount of respect for each other as parents. Jackman's in awe of how committed and loving Foster is to her daughter, and, of course, Jackman's always been a model dad.
"They'll continue to give all their love to those kids and enjoy more time together as a happy, blended family. But they're also looking ahead and thinking very seriously about adopting a child of their own."
Jackman is now officially divorced from Furness after separating in September 2023 following 27 years of marriage – and Foster is ironing out her split from screenwriter Ted after filing to end their decade-long union in October.
The insider added: "Now that the unpleasant business of divorce is almost behind them, they can focus on their future.
"Parenthood brings them so much joy, and they'd love to experience that together. They're passionate about making a difference to the world, and adopting another child would be the perfect way of doing just that."