Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness FINALLY Files for Divorce — After The Actor's 'Affair' Led to Their Split and The Nasty Battle Over Their $250M Fortune
That's a wrap on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal two years after their split, Furness filed for divorce in New York on May 23, and according to the docs – the main issues for the delay have been resolved between the former couple.
It's Over!
According to the DailyMail.com, filings submitted by Furness' lawyer include "a notice concerning continuation of health care coverage, a proposed qualified medical child support order, a New York state case registry form, the settlement, a proposed judgment of divorce, and certificate of dissolution."
Now, the exes need to wait for a judge to sign off before the divorce is officially settled.
According to the site's source: "A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment.
"There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.
"There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed."
Another source the divorce is "non contested," before adding: "They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children.
"They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be."
No Prenup Problems
After splitting in September 2023, Jackman, 56, and Furness were scheduled to finalize their divorce in January, but one major issue got in the way – they didn't sign a prenup before marrying decades ago.
The seemingly amicable divorce came to a quick halt as the 69-year-old was looking to walk away with a bigger chunk of the Wolverine star's millions, which he earned from his very successful career in Hollywood.
An insider revealed: "Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they're struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets."
The source continued: "Deb feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer."
The former couple shared an estimated $250million fortune.
The Third Party Involvement
A separate source noted Furness' tone during the divorce negotiations changed after Jackman took his new relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster public.
Jackman and Foster, 50, were first rumored to be dating one year after he and Furness announced their shocking split.
As rumors of their romance intensified, Jackman and Foster were photographed as a couple for the first time in January and didn't hold back the PDA.
Then, rumors about Jackman cheating began swirling after Furness liked a post that claimed her famous now ex-husband was "running off with the mistress."
The post, shared by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, was also commented on by Furness' close friend, who wrote: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"