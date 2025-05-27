Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness FINALLY Files for Divorce — After The Actor's 'Affair' Led to Their Split and The Nasty Battle Over Their $250M Fortune

RadarOnline.com can reveal two years after their split, Furness filed for divorce in New York on May 23, and according to the docs – the main issues for the delay have been resolved between the former couple.

All that needs to be done now is for the judge to sign off on the judgment.

Now, the exes need to wait for a judge to sign off before the divorce is officially settled.

According to the DailyMail.com, filings submitted by Furness' lawyer include "a notice concerning continuation of health care coverage, a proposed qualified medical child support order, a New York state case registry form, the settlement, a proposed judgment of divorce, and certificate of dissolution."

According to the site's source: "A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment.

"There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.

"There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed."

Another source the divorce is "non contested," before adding: "They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children.

"They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be."