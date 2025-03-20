Is Hugh Jackman Planning to Quit Hollywood For Quiet Life With New Lover? Actor Announces HUGE Career Change 'Away from Pressures' of Showbiz as Rumors Grow He's Set to Marry Sutton Foster

According to Playbill, Friedman and Jackman said in a joint statement: "With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world. Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.

"At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it’s about supporting and coexisting alongside them. We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.

"We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing."