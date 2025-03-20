Is Hugh Jackman Planning to Quit Hollywood For Quiet Life With New Lover? Actor Announces HUGE Career Change 'Away from Pressures' of Showbiz as Rumors Grow He's Set to Marry Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman has announced a major career change "away from the pressures" of Hollywood.
RadarOnline.com can report the actor made the announcement as rumors swirl he's set to marry his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, after divorcing his ex-wife.
On March 19, Jackman, 56, announced on his Instagram he was starting a theatre company.
The new project, which he is launching with Tony-winning producer Sonia Friedman will be called Together and will stage plays in the U.S. and the UK.
The caption for his post read: "TOGETHER. A new company dedicated to live theatre that is intimate and accessible. Every TOGETHER production will be driven by a commitment to offering audiences a chance to experience theater in a fresh and engaging way."
The new collaboration between the two has a series of goals for the company – equal pay for actors, small venues to embrace community, keeping productions of the shows affordable and equal creative credit.
While Jackman has starred in some of the most popular films in Hollywood, he's also very famous for his roles in the theatre world.
In 2004, he won a Tony for his performance in The Boy from Oz and was also nominated for his role in The Music Man.
According to Playbill, Friedman and Jackman said in a joint statement: "With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world. Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.
"At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it’s about supporting and coexisting alongside them. We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.
"We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing."
One fellow theatre star that will be standing by his side as he launches his latest project will be girlfriend Sutton Foster.
Two years after splitting with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Jackman confirmed his romance with his Broadway co-star.
Foster and Jackman costarred in the revival of The Music Man on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023.
Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Her Physical and Mental Condition In Wake of Reclusive Husband Carl Dean's Dementia Death — Amid Fears She is Hiding Crippling Depression
Jackman might also be working on a different new project soon – marriage.
A source close to Jackman told the DailyMail.com the actor revealed his plans to marry Sutton after he realized "how much he missed her" when he was in Australia for the holidays.
The insider added: "The magic came flooding back when they reunited and ultimately marriage is the end game for these two.
"Hugh is clear he wants to make Sutton his wife."