EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sutton Foster's Failed Marriage — We Reveal How Broadway Star Discussed Pain of Divorce Before Starting Shock New Romance With Hugh Jackman
Sutton Foster has opened up about the painful divorce from first husband Christian Borle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
From the heartbreaking split to breaking headlines with her shocking romance with Hugh Jackman, the Younger star candidly spoke about how she knew her marriage was over and how it shaped her into the woman she is today as she celebrates her 50th birthday on March 18.
Foster, 50, was married to Borle, 51, from 2006 to 2009.
The pair met while in school at Carnegie Mellon University, which she attended for one year.
Shortly after they tied the knot, Foster and Borle's marriage was on the rocks.
In her 2023 memoir, Hooked, the Broadway star recalled the devastating moment she found out she was at the center of cheating rumors.
She explained her agent called her and proceeded to inform her of a tabloid story that stopped her "mid-stride."
Foster said the story "pinned our failed marriage on me," adding: "I felt like my purse had been dumped on the sidewalk."
Then she went on to set the record straight and debunk cheating rumors.
The Tony award winner wrote: "Christian and I had been separated for six months and were both dating other people.
"This was a very painful agreement we had made, as shortly after we got married, we realized that we both wanted more from our relationship.
"We were best friends and frankly more like roommates than partners."
Foster added: "The gossips tried to sum up our demise as simply and salaciously as they could, but it wasn't that clear-cut.
"The only two people who really know what happened are Christian and me. And I'm going to keep it that way."
She continued: "I will say that Christian and I were brutally honest with each other the entire time. There were no secrets. No one cheated."
Later, Foster noted they "tried couples' therapy" and she "wanted to fight for our marriage, but Christian had already fallen for someone else."
Foster added: "When i watched him take off his wedding ring in one session, I knew it was really over."
Despite their divorce, Foster and Borle continued to support each other as friends and even reconnected as co-stars in Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival mini-series.
After Foster split from her first husband, she tied the knot with Ted Griffin, who she was married to from 2014 to 2024.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Foster's personal life made headlines once again when she was romantically connected to the Marvel star, who had recently split from Deborra-Lee Furness, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2023.
After taking their relationship public, insiders claimed the duo are head over heels – and may be taking the "next steps" in their romance.
A source told Us Weekly: "It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger."
The insider added Foster and the Wolverine star are "madly in love," and while "they're not officially living together," they are "spending a lot of time together."
They added: "They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together."