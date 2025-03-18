EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sutton Foster's Failed Marriage — We Reveal How Broadway Star Discussed Pain of Divorce Before Starting Shock New Romance With Hugh Jackman

The Tony award winner wrote: "Christian and I had been separated for six months and were both dating other people.

"This was a very painful agreement we had made, as shortly after we got married, we realized that we both wanted more from our relationship.

"We were best friends and frankly more like roommates than partners."

Foster added: "The gossips tried to sum up our demise as simply and salaciously as they could, but it wasn't that clear-cut.

"The only two people who really know what happened are Christian and me. And I'm going to keep it that way."