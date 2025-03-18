EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump Faced Gag About Being Turned into Convict's 'Girlfriend' During Stormy Daniels Trial — And Saw Being Jailed As 'Ultimate Act of Defiance'

The author then explored the Republican's mindset shift on the possibility of going to jail, suggesting he would see it as a final act of rebellion.

He said: "Trump still didn’t like that he’d been indicted, but he was gradually coming to believe that going to jail wouldn’t actually be so bad.

"Trump saw himself as a martyr, and he believed going to jail would be seen as the ultimate act of defiance.

"His supporters would rally behind him. Trump believed he could win the presidency if he was behind bars or not."