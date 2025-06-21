EXCLUSIVE: Inside Spurned Deborra-Lee Furness' Plot to Unleash Tell-All on Hugh Jackman After Pair's Bitter Split

Deborra-Lee Furness is still furious at ex-hubby Hugh Jackman and his "betrayal" and plotting to write a revenge tell-all to reveal every dark secret of their marriage, along with his true character, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say the jilted Aussie actress, 69 – who married 56-year-old Jackmanwhen she was a big star Down Under and he was still a nobody – has maintained her silence long enough, and now she's gearing up to sing like a canary.

"She's filed for divorce in New York with no contest from Hugh and there's nothing stopping her from unloading her arsenal on him and making a bundle in the process," our insider said, adding to RadarOnline.com the curdled couple's long and drawn-out negotiations are done and it's a wrap.