Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Spurned Deborra-Lee Furness' Plot to Unleash Tell-All on Hugh Jackman After Pair's Bitter Split

Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is plotting a tell-all on her ex Hugh Jackman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Deborra-Lee Furness is still furious at ex-hubby Hugh Jackman and his "betrayal" and plotting to write a revenge tell-all to reveal every dark secret of their marriage, along with his true character, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say the jilted Aussie actress, 69 – who married 56-year-old Jackmanwhen she was a big star Down Under and he was still a nobody – has maintained her silence long enough, and now she's gearing up to sing like a canary.

"She's filed for divorce in New York with no contest from Hugh and there's nothing stopping her from unloading her arsenal on him and making a bundle in the process," our insider said, adding to RadarOnline.com the curdled couple's long and drawn-out negotiations are done and it's a wrap.

Moving On

Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster's romance with Jackman has enraged Furness, center.

"Deb has kept completely quiet and very discreet, but a settlement has been mutually agreed upon and it's over," the source said, adding: "She has no further incentive to play nice."

As readers know, Wolverine star Jackman and Furness – who wed in 1996 and adopted son Oscar in 2000 and daughter Ava in 2005 – announced their separation in September 2023 amid rumors of his clandestine affair with his married Music Man leading lady Sutton Foster.

Foster, 50, fueled the gossip when she filed for divorce from her hubby, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after a decade of marriage and one child, daughter Emily, 8.

After months of "sneaking around," Jackman and Foster went public with their romance in January.

Source: MEGA

Foster is now at the center of Furness' fury over Jackman's long-buried secrets.

"Deb's clearly feeling he stabbed her in the back, and she means to make him pay dearly," the insider added.

They also said: "She knows everything about Hugh, including his early career struggles, his crippling insecurities and shameless ambitions, and how he feels about the rumors of his sexuality that dog him to this day.

"He was her everything – and now he's the louse who broke her heart."

After the divorce filing, Furness broke her silence about the end of the 27-year marriage for the first time.

'Betrayal' Rage

Source: MEGA

With no contest from Jackman, Furness is free to expose what she calls a 'traumatic journey of betrayal.'

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in a May 27 statement.

"It's a profound wound that cuts deep. However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

Our insider said: "Hugh has feared she could one day embarrass the hell out of him and ruin his reputation – and Deb seems well on her way."

