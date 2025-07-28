Your tip
Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Praises Stepmom For 'Everything You Did For My Father' — After His Mother Linda Ripped 'Narcissistic' WWE Icon Before His Death

Nick Hogan wanted to send love to his stepmom, Sky Daily, following the death of his father.

July 28 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's only son, Nick, gave his stepmom, Sky Daily, a shoutout on social media for "everything" she has done following the WWE legend's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick's public praise came after his mother, Linda, called out her ex-husband and destroyed him just months before his passing.

'I Really Appreciate Everything'

Nick gave love to his late dad's widow, Sky Daily, following his passing.

After Daily, 46, posted a birthday tribute to her stepson, Nick, for his 35th birthday on Instagram, Nick was quick to respond with nothing but kind words.

"Thank you so much, Sky, I really appreciate everything you did for my father and are doing for all of us at this time," he wrote in response.

Daily was Hulk's third wife, after the pair tied the knot in September 2023. He had previously been married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

Nick is the son of Hulk’s first wife, Linda, who was married to him from 1983 to 2009. However, the post-relationship between the exes wasn't so hot, and earlier this year, Linda went in hard at the former wrestler.

Linda Goes Off On Hulk

In March 2025, a teary-eyed Linda, 65, took to her Instagram Stories to call out Hulk, blaming him for the family drama.

"It’s been 15, however long years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is the worst mess," she blasted during the bizarre clip, before claiming her daughter, Brooke, hadn't spoken to her parents.

She claimed: "Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us."

Linda then tore Hulk apart, calling him a "complete liar. He’s a sex addict. . . Yet he marches on... Such a hero, right? Not."

She cried: "It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that … I do love living alone. I don't ever want to be married again after him, trust me."

Despite raging on Hulk and Brooke, 37, Linda praised her son, and added: "He’s still such a good boy."

Brooke, however, defended her father, claiming her mother also had a part in the family falling apart.

"I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood," she alleged in response.

'This Vicious Pattern'

The singer added: "Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes.

"This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve trained to pretend to have."

Following Hulk's death, Linda took to Facebook to simply put a frown face emoji in response.

On Thursday, July 24, Hogan died from cardiac arrest.

Following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

A shocking video taken outside Hogan's mansion revealed a group of paramedics transporting him to an ambulance. In the clip, a large group of first responders was seen crowded around a stretcher carrying Hogan as medics frantically performed chest compressions.

