Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Praises Stepmom For 'Everything You Did For My Father' — After His Mother Linda Ripped 'Narcissistic' WWE Icon Before His Death

After Daily, 46, posted a birthday tribute to her stepson, Nick, for his 35th birthday on Instagram, Nick was quick to respond with nothing but kind words.

"Thank you so much, Sky, I really appreciate everything you did for my father and are doing for all of us at this time," he wrote in response.

Daily was Hulk's third wife, after the pair tied the knot in September 2023. He had previously been married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

Nick is the son of Hulk’s first wife, Linda, who was married to him from 1983 to 2009. However, the post-relationship between the exes wasn't so hot, and earlier this year, Linda went in hard at the former wrestler.