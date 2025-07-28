What Does Melania Know? Mystery Over First Lady's Ties to Epstein — as Trump's Wife Insists Disgraced Pedo Had Nothing to Do With How She Met Prez at New York's Kit Kat Club

Melania recalled in her memoir how she met her husband during New York City's fashion week while at the Kit Kat Club in 1998. Trump walked up to her and a friend despite having "an attractive blonde woman" by his side.

She said Trump introduced himself by name, telling her, "Nice to meet you," while reaching out for a handshake.

"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation. He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels. It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance," Melania raved.

"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature, she continued. "His intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world. It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy," Melania wrote as she described her future husband.

Trump and Melania began dating in 1999, and he popped the question in 2004. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005. Guests included A-list politicians, musicians, and stars such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, Simon Cowell, and Shaquille O'Neal.