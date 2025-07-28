What Does Melania Know? Mystery Over First Lady's Ties to Epstein — as Trump's Wife Insists Disgraced Pedo Had Nothing to Do With How She Met Prez at New York's Kit Kat Club
Questions are swirling about how much Melania Trump knew about Jeffrey Epstein, as her version of how she met Donald Trump clashes with what an author says the late disgraced pedophile told him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first lady, 55, gushed over her first encounter with her future husband at Manhattan's Kit Kat Klub in her 2024 memoir. Trump biographer Michael Wolff recently said Epstein already knew her well through modeling circles.
Epstein Knew Her 'Well'
"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff claimed. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well."
"Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this," the Fire and Fury author described.
"Where does she fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age?" he asked with incredulity about the Slovenian native.
'The Center of His World'
Melania recalled in her memoir how she met her husband during New York City's fashion week while at the Kit Kat Club in 1998. Trump walked up to her and a friend despite having "an attractive blonde woman" by his side.
She said Trump introduced himself by name, telling her, "Nice to meet you," while reaching out for a handshake.
"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation. He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels. It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance," Melania raved.
"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature, she continued. "His intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world. It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy," Melania wrote as she described her future husband.
Trump and Melania began dating in 1999, and he popped the question in 2004. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005. Guests included A-list politicians, musicians, and stars such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, Simon Cowell, and Shaquille O'Neal.
'Sham Marriage'
Wolff went on to make sensational claims about the state of their marriage in an Instagram video on Monday, July 28. He pointed out how Melania is hardly ever by her husband's side, with examples including Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and hush money trial.
"This sham marriage, trophy marriage, hardly any marriage at all ... But I think that's in danger of being undermined now by the Epstein story, in which Melania plays no small part," Wolff wildly claimed.
He reiterated that Epstein allegedly told him the first time the couple had sex was on the financier's private plane, while claiming that Trump used his ties to Epstein to cheat on his wife.
"Melania met Trump through the same 'modeling circles' through which Epstein and Trump procured 'dates.' And after they got married, he continued to cheat on Melania, in part through his Epstein connections, and often with Epstein as the wingman," Wolff blabbed.
He went on to call Trump and Epstein "the greatest moral grifters of our time."
Epstein Firestorm
Trump's association with Epstein has come under scrutiny after his Justice Department claimed there was no "client list" the sex predator kept.
The president sued the Wall Street Journal after it published an article claiming he wrote a bawdy letter that was included in a leather-bound book for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. Donald claimed he wasn't aware of the note and had nothing to do with it.
In a follow-up report, the paper alleged that Donald's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, made her boss aware that his name appeared "multiple times" in DOJ files related to Epstein. However, the WSJ added that “many other high-profile figures were also named” in the Epstein files and that the “files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past.”
The outlet stressed that appearing in the Epstein records was not a sign of any wrongdoing.