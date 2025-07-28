EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood's Epic Periods of Cheating Revealed in New Bombshell Book After Hollywood Icon Turned 95
Clint Eastwood's epic periods of alleged cheating have been laid bare in a new biography on the Hollywood icon. Author Shawn Levy's Clint: The Man and The Movies sheds fresh light on Eastwood's extraordinary career, and his turbulent romantic history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Drawing on decades of interviews, personal accounts, and archival material, Levy paints a portrait of a man whose cinematic legacy is matched only by his tangled private life. From his 1954 marriage to Maggie Johnson to high-profile affairs and secret children, Eastwood's relationships were as prolific as his filmography, the book shows.
Eastwood's Rollercoaster Relationships Revealed
Levy said: "There's a part of Clint that respects the institution of marriage. But his personal liberty, I think, eventually has equal weight, if not more weight for him."
The author added: "He always tried to treat his partners with respect, but he also always followed his passions and instincts. I think, in retrospect, it's an appetite. It's something that he found pleasure in, something he could do."
The book claims Eastwood's close friends were fully aware of his views on marriage, which he labeled "a form of confinement," and that he permitted himself to pursue other women, regardless of his relationship status.
Levy writes Eastwood's infidelities spanned every stage of his life, before and after fame, with "long periods of fidelity" interrupted by equally long periods of cheating.
Did He Ruin A Stuntwoman's Career?
Eastwood's first marriage to Johnson lasted nearly three decades despite numerous betrayals. They married in 1954, months after meeting on a blind date.
By the early 1960s, while still married, Eastwood fathered a daughter, Laurie, with another woman, a fact he allegedly did not learn until years later.
His 14-year affair with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, which began in the early 1960s, resulted in the birth of daughter Kimber in 1964.
The director's next significant romance came with actress Sondra Locke, who starred opposite him in The Outlaw Josey Wales. Their 13-year relationship was both professionally and personally explosive, ending in a lawsuit that saw Locke accuse Eastwood of emotional abuse and coercion.
She claimed he pressured her into multiple abortions and sabotaged her career.
More Women For Eastwood
While involved with Locke, Eastwood quietly fathered two more children – Scott and Kathryn – with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves.
In the early 1990s, he began a relationship with actress Frances Fisher, and together they had a daughter, Francesca. But by 1995, Eastwood had moved on again, this time with TV presenter Dina Ruiz, whom he married the following year.
The couple welcomed a daughter, Morgan, and for a time, Eastwood appeared to have found stability. But their marriage unraveled in the early 2010s. Ruiz filed for divorce in 2013, citing emotional distance and Eastwood's new relationship with Erica Tomlinson-Fisher, the ex-wife of one of Ruiz's friends.
Shortly after the divorce was finalized in 2014, Eastwood began a relationship with Christina Sandera, a restaurant hostess at his Mission Ranch hotel in Carmel. Despite their 33-year age gap, the relationship lasted a decade and was described by friends as one of the most stable in his life. Sandera died in July 2024 at the age of 61.
Eastwood is believed to have fathered at least eight children with six different women. He has never confirmed the exact number.