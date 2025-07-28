EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood's Epic Periods of Cheating Revealed in New Bombshell Book After Hollywood Icon Turned 95

Drawing on decades of interviews, personal accounts, and archival material, Levy paints a portrait of a man whose cinematic legacy is matched only by his tangled private life. From his 1954 marriage to Maggie Johnson to high-profile affairs and secret children, Eastwood's relationships were as prolific as his filmography, the book shows.

Clint Eastwood 's epic periods of alleged cheating have been laid bare in a new biography on the Hollywood icon. Author Shawn Levy's Clint: The Man and The Movies sheds fresh light on Eastwood's extraordinary career, and his turbulent romantic history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Levy said: "There's a part of Clint that respects the institution of marriage. But his personal liberty, I think, eventually has equal weight, if not more weight for him."

The author added: "He always tried to treat his partners with respect, but he also always followed his passions and instincts. I think, in retrospect, it's an appetite. It's something that he found pleasure in, something he could do."

The book claims Eastwood's close friends were fully aware of his views on marriage, which he labeled "a form of confinement," and that he permitted himself to pursue other women, regardless of his relationship status.

Levy writes Eastwood's infidelities spanned every stage of his life, before and after fame, with "long periods of fidelity" interrupted by equally long periods of cheating.