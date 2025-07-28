Putin 'Ready For WW3 in 18 Months' as Russia Sends Terrifying Nuclear Threat to West — After Trump Gives Deadline For County to 'Make Peace' With Ukraine

Chilling video has captured Russia conducting large-scale naval drills as Vladimir Putin is said to be "ready for World War III in 18 months," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The footage comes as a video from Princeton University researchers resurfaced simulating how 34million people could die in minutes in the event of a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday, July 28, plans to shorten the 50-day deadline given to Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Trump demanded the Russian despot stop the conflict within 10 to 12 days following failed peace negotiations.