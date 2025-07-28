Putin 'Ready For WW3 in 18 Months' as Russia Sends Terrifying Nuclear Threat to West — After Trump Gives Deadline For County to 'Make Peace' With Ukraine
Chilling video has captured Russia conducting large-scale naval drills as Vladimir Putin is said to be "ready for World War III in 18 months," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The footage comes as a video from Princeton University researchers resurfaced simulating how 34million people could die in minutes in the event of a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday, July 28, plans to shorten the 50-day deadline given to Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Trump demanded the Russian despot stop the conflict within 10 to 12 days following failed peace negotiations.
'July Storm'
The Russian Defense Ministry's naval drills, dubbed July Storm, included 50 warships and supply vessels, 120 aircrafts and 10 coastal missile systems.
Video reportedly captured the Russian navy using sea drones while coordinating with ships in the Pacific, Baltic and Caspian Seas.
Russia ordered the drills after U.S. Army General Christopher Donahue suggested NATO seize control of Kaliningrad, which borders Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic coast, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Crony's Warning
Donahue's remarks triggered Putin's former intelligence chief, Nikolai Patrushev, who admonished the West for its "aspirations" to "violate Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity by military means."
Patrushev said: "We have long been aware of the West's plans for Kaliningrad.
"The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia – and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal."
He pointed to Russia's nuclear assets as he declared: "Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region."
NATO Assessment
General Alexus Grynkewich, the newly appointed NATO commander in Europe, recently warned Russia could be prepared to go to war with European countries in less than two years, per U.S. intelligence reports.
He warned: "If Xi Jinping decides to launch military action against Taiwan, it is likely he will coordinate it with Vladimir Putin, which creates the potential for a global conflict."
Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk referenced Grynkewich as he stated his country "must be ready" for war.
Calls for Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci to Be Investigated in 'Sleepy Joe' Autopen Scandal as Rand Paul Declares Covid Boss' Pardon 'Wasn’t Signed' Legitimately
Tusk said: "Today, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed to me the American assessments that Russia will be ready for confrontation in just a year and a half.
"Russia will be ready for confrontation with Europe – and therefore with us – as early as 2027."
The prime minister added: "All of these meetings and decisions are dedicated to one thing: Poland must be ready. The Polish Armed Forces must be well-equipped. The situation inside Poland must remain stable so we are prepared for any scenario."
While global leaders brace for potential conflict with Russia, Ivy League researchers simulated the horrific impact of Putin hitting the big red button on his nuclear weapons.
Princeton's Program on Science and Global Security (SGS) previously developed a simulation entitled PLAN A demonstrating "a plausible escalating war between the United States and Russia using realistic nuclear force postures, targets and fatality estimates."
The 2019 video showed how Russia could release a "warning shot" from Kaliningrad, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from NATO before resulting in a nuclear war in Europe.
In the event the simulation was correct, tens of millions would lose their lives in a 24-hour span.