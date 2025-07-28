Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

Putin 'Ready For WW3 in 18 Months' as Russia Sends Terrifying Nuclear Threat to West — After Trump Gives Deadline For County to 'Make Peace' With Ukraine

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin's military were seen conducting large-scale naval drills in the Pacific, Baltic and Caspian Seas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chilling video has captured Russia conducting large-scale naval drills as Vladimir Putin is said to be "ready for World War III in 18 months," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The footage comes as a video from Princeton University researchers resurfaced simulating how 34million people could die in minutes in the event of a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday, July 28, plans to shorten the 50-day deadline given to Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Trump demanded the Russian despot stop the conflict within 10 to 12 days following failed peace negotiations.

Article continues below advertisement

'July Storm'

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Video of the military drill showed Russian Navy using sea drones and coordinating with warships.

The Russian Defense Ministry's naval drills, dubbed July Storm, included 50 warships and supply vessels, 120 aircrafts and 10 coastal missile systems.

Video reportedly captured the Russian navy using sea drones while coordinating with ships in the Pacific, Baltic and Caspian Seas.

Russia ordered the drills after U.S. Army General Christopher Donahue suggested NATO seize control of Kaliningrad, which borders Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic coast, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Article continues below advertisement

Crony's Warning

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Putin's ex-intelligence chief warned Russia 'has all the necessary military instruments' needed to guarantee the country's 'sovereignty.'

Donahue's remarks triggered Putin's former intelligence chief, Nikolai Patrushev, who admonished the West for its "aspirations" to "violate Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity by military means."

Patrushev said: "We have long been aware of the West's plans for Kaliningrad.

"The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia – and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal."

He pointed to Russia's nuclear assets as he declared: "Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region."

Article continues below advertisement

NATO Assessment

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned his country 'must be ready' for war within the next 18-months.

General Alexus Grynkewich, the newly appointed NATO commander in Europe, recently warned Russia could be prepared to go to war with European countries in less than two years, per U.S. intelligence reports.

He warned: "If Xi Jinping decides to launch military action against Taiwan, it is likely he will coordinate it with Vladimir Putin, which creates the potential for a global conflict."

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk referenced Grynkewich as he stated his country "must be ready" for war.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump gave Putin a 50-day deadline to end the war in Ukraine weeks ago.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Rand Paul, Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci

Calls for Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci to Be Investigated in 'Sleepy Joe' Autopen Scandal as Rand Paul Declares Covid Boss' Pardon 'Wasn’t Signed' Legitimately

Photo of Donald Trump

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3-Second Clip Exposes Moment Trump's Caddie in Scotland Blatantly Dropping Ball in Prime Spot Before 'Serial Golf Cheat' Prez Arrives to Take Shot

Tusk said: "Today, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed to me the American assessments that Russia will be ready for confrontation in just a year and a half.

"Russia will be ready for confrontation with Europe – and therefore with us – as early as 2027."

The prime minister added: "All of these meetings and decisions are dedicated to one thing: Poland must be ready. The Polish Armed Forces must be well-equipped. The situation inside Poland must remain stable so we are prepared for any scenario."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

While global leaders brace for potential conflict with Russia, Ivy League researchers simulated the horrific impact of Putin hitting the big red button on his nuclear weapons.

Princeton's Program on Science and Global Security (SGS) previously developed a simulation entitled PLAN A demonstrating "a plausible escalating war between the United States and Russia using realistic nuclear force postures, targets and fatality estimates."

The 2019 video showed how Russia could release a "warning shot" from Kaliningrad, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from NATO before resulting in a nuclear war in Europe.

In the event the simulation was correct, tens of millions would lose their lives in a 24-hour span.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.