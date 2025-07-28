Your tip
Blake Lively
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Blake Lively Drops Investigation Into Influencers She Accused Of 'Smear Campaign' — As Actress Desperately Tries to Save Reputation Amid Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively called off investigations into three YouTube creators who covered her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

July 28 2025, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

Blake Lively has called off an investigation into three YouTube creators who covered her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Gossip Girl alum dropped three subpoenas her lawyers issued to the content creators days after the individuals asked the courts for help.

Court documents reportedly revealed the letter Lively's team sent the court, stating: "Based on the Third-Parties’ representations made in meet and confers, public statements, and/or information provided in their moving papers, there is no further information required from the Subpoenas as to these specific Third-Parties at this time.

"Ms. Lively has therefore withdrawn the Subpoenas as to them."

This is a developing story. More to come...

