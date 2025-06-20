EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively FINALLY Gets the Message and Has 'Stopped Desperate Stalker-Style Calls and Messages' to 'Fuming' Ex-Best Pal Taylor Swift
Blake Lively has finally accepted that her friendship with Taylor Swift has ended, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
But the two could find themselves together once more, after a judge ruled the actress must turn over text messages she exchanged with the superstar singer to Justin Baldoni's legal team, as part of the former co-stars' ongoing sexual harassment battle.
Lively and Swift's friendship has gone cold amid the star's high-stakes lawsuit battle with actor Baldoni, her It Ends with Us co-star and director.
"After months of radio silence, Blake has stopped trying to reach out," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She’s heartbroken, but she knows it’s time to let go. Taylor’s not coming back."
Swift was recently dramatically subpoenaed in her former friend's case against Baldoni, despite attempts to distance herself from the saga.
The Shake It Off singer was sent a legal notice last month by Baldoni's lawyer to be a witness.
Swift's camp slammed the subpoena as they argued that she was not involved in the drama on the set of Lively and Baldoni's 2024 film.
It's Over
While Lively is said to be "devastated" by the dissolution of their friendship, an insider said she's finally willing to accept the facts.
"She’s done chasing someone who clearly doesn’t want to be caught," the source said.
An insider on Swift's side poured on: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."
Swift is the godmother to Lively's three eldest children with Ryan Reynolds, 48: James, 10; Inez, eight; and Betty, five.
The insider added: "(Lively) has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.
"She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."
Swift Exchange
Contained in Baldoni's filing were screenshots of text messages and emails that named Swift.
One particularly uncomfortable exchange allegedly shows Lively referring to herself as Khaleesi, a character in Games of Thrones, and to Swift as one of her "dragons."
Baldoni also claimed Swift was present at a pivotal meeting about the movie, held by Lively and Reynolds at their New York penthouse.
For her part, a source close to Swift has said that she simply arrived to find the meeting underway and had no involvement.
The ordeal reportedly left Swift feeling "used" by Lively, and she subsequently took a "step back" from their relationship.
Family Affair
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Taylor is not the only Swift to be dragged into the messy case, as it was revealed last week Baldoni's team had managed to acquire the information they were seeking from none other than her dad, Scott, 73.
A source said: "Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further, and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include (Baldoni's team) withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor."
The pop star's doting dad, who has played a key role in building Swift's billion-dollar empire as her financial advisor, came to his daughter's rescue after she was allegedly blackmailed by Lively's lawyers.
That "blackmail" revelation appeared in a legal letter filed last month by Baldoni's lawyers, who alleged that Lively's team had attempted to "coerce" Swift to issue a public statement in support of her.