EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively FINALLY Gets the Message and Has 'Stopped Desperate Stalker-Style Calls and Messages' to 'Fuming' Ex-Best Pal Taylor Swift

Lively and Swift's friendship has gone cold amid the star's high-stakes lawsuit battle with actor Baldoni, her It Ends with Us co-star and director.

"After months of radio silence, Blake has stopped trying to reach out," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She’s heartbroken, but she knows it’s time to let go. Taylor’s not coming back."

Swift was recently dramatically subpoenaed in her former friend's case against Baldoni, despite attempts to distance herself from the saga.

The Shake It Off singer was sent a legal notice last month by Baldoni's lawyer to be a witness.

Swift's camp slammed the subpoena as they argued that she was not involved in the drama on the set of Lively and Baldoni's 2024 film.