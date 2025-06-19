Blake Lively Texts 'Leak' Crisis — How Actress Has Been Left 'Reeling' by Decision to Release Her Private Messages as Epic Justin Baldoni War Takes Shocking Twist

Baldoni’s team are in the discovery phase of the blockbuster legal case and have subpoenaed Lively for texts, emails and other messages between her and the singer — who she infamously referred to as "my dragon" during an exchange allegedly intended to intimidate her It Ends with Us co-star.

While Baldoni's team were forced to withdraw a subpoena targeting megastar Swift directly, they scored a victory when Judge Lewis J Liman said they will be allowed access to Lively's communications with the singer.

Baldoni's lawyers will now be allowed to peruse a tranche of messages exchanged by the pair with all communications related to It Ends With Us now set for scrutiny.