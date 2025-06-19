Blake Lively Texts 'Leak' Crisis — How Actress Has Been Left 'Reeling' by Decision to Release Her Private Messages as Epic Justin Baldoni War Takes Shocking Twist
Blake Lively has been left "reeling" after being told her private texts will be released in her epic legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Gossip Girl star, 37, has applied — via her lawyers — for a protective order covering her communications with former BFF Taylor Swift but the move has been unceremoniously denied by a New York judge.
Swift Texts Exposed
Baldoni’s team are in the discovery phase of the blockbuster legal case and have subpoenaed Lively for texts, emails and other messages between her and the singer — who she infamously referred to as "my dragon" during an exchange allegedly intended to intimidate her It Ends with Us co-star.
While Baldoni's team were forced to withdraw a subpoena targeting megastar Swift directly, they scored a victory when Judge Lewis J Liman said they will be allowed access to Lively's communications with the singer.
Baldoni's lawyers will now be allowed to peruse a tranche of messages exchanged by the pair with all communications related to It Ends With Us now set for scrutiny.
Friendship Implodes
RadarOnline.com has previously revealed Swift and Lively's relationship has imploded in recent months, with the singer left furious at being dragged into the case.
She is not the only Swift to be dragged in as it was revealed last week the subpoena against her had been withdrawn because Baldoni's team had managed to acquire the information they were seeking – from none other than her dad Scott, 73.
A source said: "Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include (Baldoni's team) withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor."
The pop star's doting dad – who has played a key role in building Swift's billion-dollar empire as her financial advisor – came to his daughter's rescue after she was allegedly blackmailed by Lively's lawyers.
That "blackmail" revelation appeared in a legal letter filed last month by Baldoni's lawyers, who alleged that Lively's team had attempted to '"coerce" Swift to issue a public statement in support of her.
The filing claimed Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, had contacted Swift's team and demanded she "release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."
Daddy's Girl
Swift's team allegedly responded to Gossip Girl star Lively's "inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats in at least one written communication" sent to Gottlieb, according to the letter.
"It is those communications that (Baldoni's team) seeks to obtain by way of subpoena, as they would evidence an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation," the letter stated.
Scott seemingly didn't take this alleged attempt to extort his 35-year-old daughter lightly, and decided to take matters into his own hands by cooperating with Baldoni and Bryan Freedman in order to protect Swift from any further legal involvement.
A source added: "Plain and simple – they tried to extort Taylor by threatening to release private information about her so that she would support a narrative that she was not a part of."