Truth Behind Taylor Swift's Ultra-Private Texts About Travis Kelce and Exes Her Former Pal Blake Lively 'Threatened to Leak'

Baldoni's legal team presented a bombshell letter on Wednesday, May 14, detailing allegations that Lively, 37, attempted to coerce Swift, 35, into publicly backing her amid the director's legal battle with the Gossip Girl.

According to the court documents, the actress allegedly threatened to leak years' worth of "private text messages" if Swift failed to comply.

The explosive claims have given credence to long-speculated tensions between the two friends, leaving fans and insiders alike wondering: What exactly did Taylor say in those private texts that could erupt into all-out war? Hours later, a judge struck down the contents of the legal letter as "improper" and "irrelevant," marking a small legal triumph for both Swift and Lively. However, this ruling has only intensified public curiosity regarding the existence of those intimate texts that Swift so desperately wanted to keep concealed.