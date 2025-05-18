Truth Behind Taylor Swift's Ultra-Private Texts About Travis Kelce and Exes Her Former Pal Blake Lively 'Threatened to Leak'
The close-knit friendship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively is reportedly hanging by a thread after explosive allegations surfaced earlier this week surrounding a potential text leak.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a legal letter submitted in the actress's ongoing lawsuit with Justin Baldoni could expose the pop star's private texts about Tavis Kelse and her exes, potentially spelling the end for Swift and Lively's decade-long friendship.
Baldoni's legal team presented a bombshell letter on Wednesday, May 14, detailing allegations that Lively, 37, attempted to coerce Swift, 35, into publicly backing her amid the director's legal battle with the Gossip Girl.
According to the court documents, the actress allegedly threatened to leak years' worth of "private text messages" if Swift failed to comply.
The explosive claims have given credence to long-speculated tensions between the two friends, leaving fans and insiders alike wondering: What exactly did Taylor say in those private texts that could erupt into all-out war? Hours later, a judge struck down the contents of the legal letter as "improper" and "irrelevant," marking a small legal triumph for both Swift and Lively. However, this ruling has only intensified public curiosity regarding the existence of those intimate texts that Swift so desperately wanted to keep concealed.
Baldoni's lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, had doubled down by also submitting his sworn affidavit that said a source "very close" to Swift had contacted him in February to reveal that Lively's attorney had made such threats to the singer's representative.
Swift has allegedly attempted to distance herself from Lively and the ongoing trial between her and the It Ends With Us actor/director in recent weeks, but has been subpoenaed by the court.
In a statement, the singer's publicist firmly stated: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film. She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release."
Lively and Swift first met when the Shake It Off singer was in a relationship with British DJ Calvin Harris, 41, that ran from February 2015 to May 2016, which ended with accusations over alleged cheating on her part.
An insider told The Daily Mail it's possible that not only her current relationship with Kelce but also those significant moments with past loves feature heavily in her messages to Lively, creating just the right amount of drama that might make anyone reconsider their alliances.