Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Truth Behind Taylor Swift's Ultra-Private Texts About Travis Kelce and Exes Her Former Pal Blake Lively 'Threatened to Leak'

Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship is hanging by a thread.

Profile Image

May 18 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The close-knit friendship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively is reportedly hanging by a thread after explosive allegations surfaced earlier this week surrounding a potential text leak.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a legal letter submitted in the actress's ongoing lawsuit with Justin Baldoni could expose the pop star's private texts about Tavis Kelse and her exes, potentially spelling the end for Swift and Lively's decade-long friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

taylor swift ultra private texts travis kelce exes blake lively leak
Source: MEGA

Text between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively could leak.

Baldoni's legal team presented a bombshell letter on Wednesday, May 14, detailing allegations that Lively, 37, attempted to coerce Swift, 35, into publicly backing her amid the director's legal battle with the Gossip Girl.

According to the court documents, the actress allegedly threatened to leak years' worth of "private text messages" if Swift failed to comply.

The explosive claims have given credence to long-speculated tensions between the two friends, leaving fans and insiders alike wondering: What exactly did Taylor say in those private texts that could erupt into all-out war? Hours later, a judge struck down the contents of the legal letter as "improper" and "irrelevant," marking a small legal triumph for both Swift and Lively. However, this ruling has only intensified public curiosity regarding the existence of those intimate texts that Swift so desperately wanted to keep concealed.

Article continues below advertisement

taylor swift ultra private texts travis kelce exes blake lively leak
Source: MEGA

Swift was named by Lively as one of her 'Dragons' but the feeling is not mutual now.

Baldoni's lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, had doubled down by also submitting his sworn affidavit that said a source "very close" to Swift had contacted him in February to reveal that Lively's attorney had made such threats to the singer's representative.

Swift has allegedly attempted to distance herself from Lively and the ongoing trial between her and the It Ends With Us actor/director in recent weeks, but has been subpoenaed by the court.

In a statement, the singer's publicist firmly stated: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film. She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
elvis plotted deport john lennon beatle idolized king

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Elvis Presley Secretly Plotted With FBI to Have John Lennon Booted Out of the U.S. – After Beatle Dared to Mock The King

anjelica houston celebrates cancer triumph pride

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Screen Legend Anjelica Houston, 73, Celebrates Cancer Triumph – Declaring 'I’m Proud of Myself!'

taylor swift ultra private texts travis kelce exes blake lively leak
Source: MEGA

Lively asked Swift to be godmother to her three children.

Lively and Swift first met when the Shake It Off singer was in a relationship with British DJ Calvin Harris, 41, that ran from February 2015 to May 2016, which ended with accusations over alleged cheating on her part.

An insider told The Daily Mail it's possible that not only her current relationship with Kelce but also those significant moments with past loves feature heavily in her messages to Lively, creating just the right amount of drama that might make anyone reconsider their alliances.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.