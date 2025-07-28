EXCLUSIVE: Michael Madsen 'Broke' Before Death — How 'Reservoir Dogs' Star 'Was Surviving on Only $400K' Ahead of Agonizing Passing

Michael Madsen told pals before his death: "I am just about surviving on what I have left."

And RadarOnline.com can reveal that amount may have been as little as $400,000– forcing him to take parts in B-movies and appear at fan conventions.

The Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill actor, found dead at his Malibu home on 3 July, faced severe financial struggles in his later years, despite more than 300 screen credits and a decades‑long career in Hollywood.