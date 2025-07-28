Calls for Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci to Be Investigated in 'Sleepy Joe' Autopen Scandal as Rand Paul Declares Covid Boss' Pardon 'Wasn’t Signed' Legitimately

Former First Lady Jill Biden and ex-Coronavirus task force head Anthony Fauci have been roped into Joe Biden's autopen scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Calls for Jill and Fauci to be investigated ramped up as Republican Senator Rand Paul suggested they could be called to testify before the House Oversight Committee for their alleged use of the autopen while Biden was in office.

President Donald Trump ordered the probe into potential abuses of the autopen after claiming his predecessor was unfit to serve and used the digital signature on government documents during his last months in the Oval Office.