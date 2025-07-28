Your tip
'Terrified of Fading Into Irrelevance': Meghan Markle Begs for New Gigs as $100Million Netflix Deal Collapses — 'She’d Even Join The View'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's post-Netflix life isn't pretty.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is said to be leaving no stone unturned when it comes to new gigs, as some believe she may even be reaching out to The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex has been scrambling after streaming giant Netflix scrapped her and husband Prince Harry's $100million contract following the failure of several of their projects.

Markle's Fading?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle is said to be 'terrified' of not being famous anymore.

"She's terrified of fading into irrelevance," one insider claimed to Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack. "At this point, she'd take a hot topics seat next to Whoopi Goldberg if they let her."

The View is currently on hiatus until the fall, but Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of the panel have been hit hard by backlash for their "anti-Trump" stance.

As for Markle, her failed Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will be returning for a second season, but viewers shouldn't expect much more than that.

"Netflix barely blinked," the source added, claiming the loss wasn't a big impact on the company.

A Big Fail

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal was booted after several failed projects.

And while Harry is focusing his effort on his charity work, Markle is now desperately fighting to stay on everyone's mind... and she's doing it aline.

"She needs a new hit – fast," the insider said. "This next chapter could make or break her."

Not only did Markle's show not do very much for Netflix, neither did Harry's documentary series, Polo, which was only watched by about 500,000 people.

According to previous insiders, Netflix higher-ups were also growing increasingly frustrated with Markle making her lifestyle brand, As Ever, more of a priority.

Photo of 'The View' hosts
Source: ABC

Insiders claim Markle may even try to lock down a spot on 'The View' amid her journey to stay relevant.

"The deal is done; no more shows will be made," the source claimed. "Netflix feels they’ve got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair."

The insider continued: "They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The content got weaker from there on, but, frankly, for $20million a year, anything was better than nothing."

"Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that," the source claimed. "Publicly, there will not be a statement, and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line."

The As Ever Scam?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex's brand, As Ever, has also found itself in hot water.

Another source claimed the royal couple was banking on this Netflix cash before their deal fell apart: "Meghan and Harry rely on this deal to sustain upkeep on their $29million mansion and their huge range of staff..."

Markle's As Ever brand has also been hit hard with negative reviews. Two brand experts have accused the 43-year-old of "milking" the fame from her marriage to Harry and cosplaying as a modern-day domestic goddess to "sucker people into buying her stuff."

"There was nothing about her brand that was good from the start to a distinguishing eye," lawyer Phillip Millar, who co-hosts the The Art of the Brand podcast, said.

"She was a fraud, as I can see from the beginning, who was using opportunities to advance herself. Her brand wasn't built on substance. It was built on using people."

Millar also joked Markle should have launched a "podcast failure regret tea" about her $20million Spotify deal being axed after her Archetypes show also crashed and burned.

