Michael Madsen's Agonizing Cause of Death Confirmed After We Revealed How Tormented Wildman 'Drank Himself Into Early Grave'
Michael Madsen's cause of death has been confirmed — less than a week after the veteran actor was found unresponsive in his home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star died of heart failure aged 67, after we reported those closest to him feared he had been drinking himself into an early grave.
'Drank Himself To Death'
Alcoholism is also believed to have been a contributory factor in his passing, with pals telling us Madsen "drank himself to death."
Cops have ruled out any foul play and there will not be an autopsy into his death.
Madsen's manager confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest.
He was pronounced dead when he was found in his home in Malibu on July 3.
During his stellar career, Madsen had more than 320 acting credits, and was credited for 17 upcoming roles.
Stellar Career
During the 1980s, he made cameo appearances in shows such as Miami Vice and Our Family Honor.
But his fame exploded after he played Mr Blonde in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 movie Reservoir Dogs.
Madsen also starred alongside Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, and Lawrence Tierney in the blockbuster.
Madsen was also known for his roles in Kill Bill and the 1997 mob flick Donnie Brasco.
He played killer gangster Sonny Black in the film, which also featured Al Pacino, Johnny Depp and Anne Heche.
Family Tributes
His family and agents led the tributes to the Hollywood star.
Madsen's sister, Virginia, described him as "thunder and velvet."
She said: "My brother Michael has left the stage. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw.
"A father, a son, a brother – etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.
"We're not mourning a myth – but flesh and blood and ferocious heart who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire."
Virginia revealed she'll also miss cracking inside jokes with the star.
Madsen's youngest son, Luke, described the screen star as his "hero."
He said in a tribute: "My Hero Understood Me Better Than Anyone. My Hero Is The Coolest Most Badass Human Being I Know.
"Not only was my hero a famous tough guy movie star.
"My hero was my father and he was. Damn good one."
Away from the screen, Madsen was embroiled in a messy divorce from his third wife DeAnna.
The pair had been married for 28 years before they spilt.
In August 2024, Madsen was arrested on charges of spousal battery and paperwork for the divorce was filed a month later.
In 2022, he was arrested on a trespassing charge just months after his son, Hudson, was found dead.
Hudson, 26, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was the godson of Tarantino.
In January of this year‚ months before his death Madsen opened up on what he would've done differently in his life.
He said: "I would do a lot of things differently, but I think things I would do different were a lot more in my personal life," he revealed in an episode of Before The Fame With Mike Sherman.
Sherman revealed he was in "really bad shape" when he sat down with the actor for the interview.