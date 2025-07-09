Michael Madsen's Agonizing Cause of Death Confirmed After We Revealed How Tormented Wildman 'Drank Himself Into Early Grave'

Alcoholism is also believed to have been a contributory factor in his passing, with pals telling us Madsen "drank himself to death."

Cops have ruled out any foul play and there will not be an autopsy into his death.

Madsen's manager confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead when he was found in his home in Malibu on July 3.

During his stellar career, Madsen had more than 320 acting credits, and was credited for 17 upcoming roles.