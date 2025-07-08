Michael Madsen Battled Booze to the Grim End — How 'Reservoir Dogs' Star Finally Got Sober Weeks Before Tragic Death Aged 67

The Hollywood star, who was arrested for driving drunk after crashing his Land Rover into a pole in 2019, was making a significant effort to turn his life around.

However, insiders are uncertain about his state of mind in the days before he passed away, though they believe he was still committed to his recovery program.

The Kill Bill icon was found "unresponsive" at his Malibu home early Thursday morning.

Madsen was pronounced dead at the home. His management later claimed he had died from cardiac arrest.