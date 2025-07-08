Michael Madsen Battled Booze to the Grim End — How 'Reservoir Dogs' Star Finally Got Sober Weeks Before Tragic Death Aged 67
Michael Madsen died having recently gone sober, according to sources close to the tragic star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Reservoir Dogs actor, who passed away last week aged 67, managed to finally find sobriety after decades battling a booze addiction.
Turned His Life Around
The Hollywood star, who was arrested for driving drunk after crashing his Land Rover into a pole in 2019, was making a significant effort to turn his life around.
However, insiders are uncertain about his state of mind in the days before he passed away, though they believe he was still committed to his recovery program.
The Kill Bill icon was found "unresponsive" at his Malibu home early Thursday morning.
Madsen was pronounced dead at the home. His management later claimed he had died from cardiac arrest.
Frequent Stints In Rehab
Madsen had battled alcohol addiction for years, and frequently spent time in rehabilitation programs, including in 2013 when he was court-ordered to enroll in rehab for 30 days to treat his "severe alcohol problem."
Amid his alcohol struggles, he also battled with depression as well as a troubled marriage to his wife, DeAnna. His son, Hudson, tragically died by suicide in 2022, aged 26.
According to the sources, the movie star was in a constant cycle of trying to get his drinking under control.
Despite his struggles, Madsen consistently tried to help others by mentoring individuals facing similar challenges at a Malibu recovery facility.
'I Knew He Was Not Well'
Madsen's longtime friend and assistant, Dougie Smith revealed the actor seemed to be in good health just a week before he died, and even had a routine doctor's appointment for his rotator cuff.
Meanwhile, Perry Wander, who has represented the star for 20 years, said the veteran star had "many struggles."
He said: "I just spoke to Michael two days ago," Wander told, admitting that "I knew he was not well."
"Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life."
Madsen was also facing a crippling legal battle with his estranged wife, which saw the pair fighting over child support and other finances, his lawyer claimed.
"I blame her for putting in the screws over his last years of life," Wander said, alleging the legal battle, which saw his passport be "maliciously revoked," impacted his ability to travel and work abroad.
"Michael lived a life of regrets, those regrets being his two marriages," he added.
Madsen's youngest son paid an emotional tribute to his beloved actor father after his passing.
Luke Madsen, one of the three sons the actor welcomed with wife DeAnna, took to Instagram to laud his father and "tell Hudson I said hi" – in honor of his late brother.
Sharing three childhood snaps with his father, he wrote: "Some People's Heroes Wear Capes. And Fly Shooting Lasers Out Of Their Eyes. Some people's heroes Can Fight Off Armies And Overcome Anything.
"My Hero Wore A Cowboy Hat. My Hero Stood Taller And Stronger Than Any Man I’ve Ever Met.
"My Hero Understood Me Better Than Anyone. My Hero Is The Coolest Most Badass Human Being I Know.
"Not Only Was My Hero A Famous Tough Guy Movie Star. My Hero Was My Father. And He Was. Damn Good One.
"Love You Pops. I’ll See You Again Someday. Tell Hudson I Said Hi."