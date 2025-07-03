Michael Madsen Dead At Age 67: 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' Actor 'Discovered Unresponsive' In His Home By Authorities
Actor Michael Madsen, who starred in cult classic movies like Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, and Donnie Brasco, has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
His manager said the 67-year-old died early Thursday morning from cardiac arrest.
Reports indicate the veteran Hollywood actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Madsen has nearly 350 acting credits, including appearances in WarGames (1983), The Natural (1984), The Doors (1991), Thelma & Louise (1991), Free Willy (1993), Species (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), Die Another Day (2002) and Sin City (2005).
Personal Tragedies
Madsen had been dealing with some personal tragedies over the past years, including his son's suicide in 2022 and a domestic battery arrest and divorce from his wife DeAnna last year.
Last August, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Adam Zeko said deputies were called by a female adult who alleged the star pushed her and locked her out of the Malibu home following a "disagreement," though the details of the dispute remain unclear.
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, DeAnna was safe with a security team. A representative for Michael issued a statement following his arrest, saying: "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both."
However, just a few weeks later, the star filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
'Irreconcilable Differences'
Madsen revealed the pair had separated shortly after their son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, listing the date of separation as January 26, 2022. The documents filed in Los Angeles County showed he asked the court not to grant DeAnna any financial support and to terminate her rights to his pension.
A statement attached to his divorce and restraining order petition read: "The 'irreconcilable differences' reason in the petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing. I have been separated from (DeAnna) since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22.
"I believe the respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking, and alcoholism."
The Tilt star also accused his ex of "contributing" to his "personal issues" and acknowledged his arrest, saying the domestic battery charges were "wrongfully filed" against him.
He wrote: "I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in (DeAnna) breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV. Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."
Previous Arrests
Police have been forced to respond to several incidents involving Madsen, who is most famously known for starring in Quentin Tarantino's flicks.
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor was previously arrested for trespassing on private property after being evicted from his $5.3million home.
Years prior to his 2022 trespassing incident, Madsen was slammed for owing the state of California more than $200k in back taxes.
Then, in 2012, he was arrested for fighting one of his teenage children. Months later, he was handcuffed following a suspected DUI.