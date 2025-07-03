Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity deaths

Michael Madsen Dead At Age 67: 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' Actor 'Discovered Unresponsive' In His Home By Authorities

Photo of Michael Madsen
Source: MEGA

Michael Madsen has died

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actor Michael Madsen, who starred in cult classic movies like Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, and Donnie Brasco, has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

His manager said the 67-year-old died early Thursday morning from cardiac arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

michael madsen meltdown over war with estranged wife
Source: YOUTUBE

The 67-year-old starred in 'Reservoir Dogs.'

Reports indicate the veteran Hollywood actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madsen has nearly 350 acting credits, including appearances in WarGames (1983), The Natural (1984), The Doors (1991), Thelma & Louise (1991), Free Willy (1993), Species (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), Die Another Day (2002) and Sin City (2005).

Article continues below advertisement

Personal Tragedies

Michael Madsen
Source: Mega

The actor was found unresponsive in his home.

Madsen had been dealing with some personal tragedies over the past years, including his son's suicide in 2022 and a domestic battery arrest and divorce from his wife DeAnna last year.

Last August, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Adam Zeko said deputies were called by a female adult who alleged the star pushed her and locked her out of the Malibu home following a "disagreement," though the details of the dispute remain unclear.

When law enforcement arrived at the residence, DeAnna was safe with a security team. A representative for Michael issued a statement following his arrest, saying: "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both."

However, just a few weeks later, the star filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Article continues below advertisement

'Irreconcilable Differences'

michael and deanna madsen break silence
Source: mega

He had marriage troubles that led to his divorce last year.

Madsen revealed the pair had separated shortly after their son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, listing the date of separation as January 26, 2022. The documents filed in Los Angeles County showed he asked the court not to grant DeAnna any financial support and to terminate her rights to his pension.

A statement attached to his divorce and restraining order petition read: "The 'irreconcilable differences' reason in the petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing. I have been separated from (DeAnna) since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22.

"I believe the respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking, and alcoholism."

The Tilt star also accused his ex of "contributing" to his "personal issues" and acknowledged his arrest, saying the domestic battery charges were "wrongfully filed" against him.

He wrote: "I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in (DeAnna) breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV. Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

What Happens Now? Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Next Moves Revealed After His Bail Is Denied — As O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Thinks Rapper's Convictions Will Be Overturned

Previous Arrests

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

michael madsen meltdown over war with estranged wife
Source: MEGA

He blamed his wife for his son's death.

Police have been forced to respond to several incidents involving Madsen, who is most famously known for starring in Quentin Tarantino's flicks.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor was previously arrested for trespassing on private property after being evicted from his $5.3million home.

Years prior to his 2022 trespassing incident, Madsen was slammed for owing the state of California more than $200k in back taxes.

Then, in 2012, he was arrested for fighting one of his teenage children. Months later, he was handcuffed following a suspected DUI.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.