Michael Madsen Dead At Age 67: 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' Actor 'Discovered Unresponsive' In His Home By Authorities

Madsen revealed the pair had separated shortly after their son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, listing the date of separation as January 26, 2022. The documents filed in Los Angeles County showed he asked the court not to grant DeAnna any financial support and to terminate her rights to his pension.

A statement attached to his divorce and restraining order petition read: "The 'irreconcilable differences' reason in the petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing. I have been separated from (DeAnna) since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22.

"I believe the respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking, and alcoholism."

The Tilt star also accused his ex of "contributing" to his "personal issues" and acknowledged his arrest, saying the domestic battery charges were "wrongfully filed" against him.

He wrote: "I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in (DeAnna) breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV. Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."