EXCLUSIVE: Michael Madsen's Agonizing End — How Friends Feared He Was 'Not Going to Live Long' Amid 'Stress and Heartache' After We Revealed 'Cause of Death' Was 'Drinking Himself into Grave'

The devastating time in his life was clearly taking a toll on Madsen, as an insider said: "You can see it in his face. He has a lot of stress and heartache in his life, and his friends are afraid he’s not going to live long the way he is going."

Following his death, Madsen's manager revealed he had passed away from cardiac arrest. However, the star's lawyer, Perry Wander, hinted he may have "drank himself to death" as his booze demons spiraled out of control.

"I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well," Wander claimed. "Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life."