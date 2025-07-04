Your tip
Exclusives > Celebrity Death

EXCLUSIVE: 'Miserable' Michael Madsen's 'Cause of Death' Revealed — How Late 'Reservoir Dogs' Star 'Drank Himself Into Early Grave' Over 'Pain of Double Divorce and Son's Death'

madsen
Source: MEGA

'Reservoir Dogs' wildman Michael Madsen's heavy boozing is feared to have pushed him into an early grave.

July 4 2025, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Michael Madsen is feared to have “drank himself to death” as his booze demons spiralled out of control.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Reservoir Dogs star’s agent hinted alcohol was the reason behind his shock passing aged 67 – and blamed the actor's two former wives for making the wild star miserable.

Marriage Nightmares

madsen
Source: MEGA

Madsen's agent blames the star's ex-wives for making his life a misery with divorce demands.

The legendary actor was found 'unresponsive' at his home in Malibu, California early Thursday morning. His manager said Madsen had died from "cardiac arrest."

Perry Wander, who has represented the star for 20 years, was unsparing in describing the Pulp Fiction star's troubles.

He said: "I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well.

"Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life."

Madsen was also facing a crippling legal battle with his estranged wife, which saw the pair fighting over child support and other finances, his lawyer claimed.

"I blame her for putting in the screws over his last years of life," Wander continued – alleging the legal battle, which saw his passport be "maliciously revoked," impacted his ability to travel and work abroad.

"Michael lived a life of regrets – those regrets being his two marriages," he added.

Cardiac Arrest

madsen tarantino
Source: MEGA

Madsen credited director Quentin Tarantino, the man behind 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill', for always having his back.

Madsen died following a cardiac arrest, his manager Ron Smith said, while authorities said they do not suspect any foul play was involved.

It is too soon to tell if Madsen's alcoholism officially contributed to his sudden death, but studies by the National Institutes of Health have found that heavy drinking can significantly increase the risk of cardiac arrest.

The star's battle with addiction appears to span back many years.

He was axed from a $100,000 role in the movie Confessions of a Serial Killer in 2019 after he crashed crashing his Land Rover into a pole and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

He was later sentenced to four days in jail.

History Of Boozing

madsen
Source: YouTube

Madsen played an Irish-American boxer in the 2007 movie 'Strength and Honor'.

In 2012, he was also arrested for DUI after driving erratically but struck a plea deal that involved attending AA meetings in lieu of more severe punishment.

However, after Madsen failed to attend his court ordered Alcoholics Anonymous meetings his probation was revoked.

That same year he was arrested at his Malibu home after allegedly getting into a physical fight with his son after catching him smoking marijuana.

The actor was being held in jail on $100,000 bail after being charged with child endangerment with cruelty to a child: a felony charge, which means it is considered a crime of high seriousness.

He did not face any charges after his arrest for suspected child endangerment.

Madsen is survived by his five children.

His son Hudson died by suicide in 2022 aged 26.

In a joint statement on Thursday, July 3, Madsen's managers and publicist said: "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

"Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts And Poems currently being edited.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

