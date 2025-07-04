EXCLUSIVE: 'Miserable' Michael Madsen's 'Cause of Death' Revealed — How Late 'Reservoir Dogs' Star 'Drank Himself Into Early Grave' Over 'Pain of Double Divorce and Son's Death'

The legendary actor was found 'unresponsive' at his home in Malibu, California early Thursday morning. His manager said Madsen had died from "cardiac arrest."

Perry Wander, who has represented the star for 20 years, was unsparing in describing the Pulp Fiction star's troubles.

He said: "I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well.

"Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life."