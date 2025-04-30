I'm Shannon Sharpe's Ex-Girlfriend: He Did the Same to Me as His OnlyFans Accuser — 'I've Had Flashbacks, Panic Attacks'
A second woman accusing Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault has exclusively told RadarOnline.com the similarities between her case and the NFL star's most recent rape allegations are uncanny – and deliberate.
Sharpe has been sued by an OnlyFans model who claims their once-romantic relationship became violent when she accused him of infidelity.
Michele Evans became romantically involved with the former NFL star in the early 2000s, when she was working as a local television reporter covering his team in Denver.
Evans told Radar after she accused Sharpe of cheating on her, he raped her while proclaiming his intent to "make it so no other man would want me."
That's a nearly identical claim in Gabriella Zuniga's new lawsuit, which contends an angry Sharpe told her: "You've disrespected me so much. I’m going to punish this a--hole. I’m going to make it so no man will want you again."
When Evans realized the similarities in Sharpe's alleged threats, she said she became instantly "triggered."
"That’s what he said to me too," she shared. "He said that while he was raping me."
The former reporter added: "I had flashbacks, I had panic attacks. It put me right back into the position that I was in."
Evans never filed formal rape charges against Sharpe, but she did sue him in 2023, accusing him of making defamatory and erroneous statements about her in the media – including revealing her name to the public.
It was the same strategy Sharpe followed recently when his lawyer shared Zuniga's identity – a move Evans said was made with purely malicious intent.
"He knew what he was doing, and he can’t deny it," Evans slammed. "He’s very narcissistic and makes everything about him."
Evans explained that when Sharpe doxed her, she feared for her life. Now she's worried for Zuniga.
"What he did to her was horrific," Evans said. "I’ve had a situation where I’ve had somebody come to my door and yell, Shut up, f--king b---h after he doxed me."
Radar has reached out to Sharpe's attorney following this recent interview but previously said in a statement Evans' claims are not true and are merely a way to capitalize on his current case.
"It should be no surprise that when someone famous is in the news, all sorts of people crawl out of the woodwork to share their connection to that person in an attempt to profit from that alleged relationship," the statement read.
"Sadly, Ms. Evans became obsessed with Shannon and decided to manufacture a claim against him.
"When she could not find a lawyer to pursue her outrageous story, she filed a civil complaint on her own that is completely devoid of merit."
Sharpe has also adamantly defended himself against Zuniga's accusations. After the model filed her $50million lawsuit last week, Sharpe immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.
Sharpe's lawyer provided Radar with a separate statement fired off on his client's behalf, calling Zuniga's case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."
Attorney Lanny Davis first shared the accuser's name in public documents, displaying a collection of salacious messages Zuniga allegedly sent to Sharpe, which Davis said "are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by Ms. Zuniga.
"The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."