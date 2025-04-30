I'm Shannon Sharpe's Ex-Girlfriend: He Did the Same to Me as His OnlyFans Accuser — 'I've Had Flashbacks, Panic Attacks'

Michele Evans became romantically involved with the former NFL star in the early 2000s, when she was working as a local television reporter covering his team in Denver.

Evans told Radar after she accused Sharpe of cheating on her, he raped her while proclaiming his intent to "make it so no other man would want me."

That's a nearly identical claim in Gabriella Zuniga's new lawsuit, which contends an angry Sharpe told her: "You've disrespected me so much. I’m going to punish this a--hole. I’m going to make it so no man will want you again."

When Evans realized the similarities in Sharpe's alleged threats, she said she became instantly "triggered."

"That’s what he said to me too," she shared. "He said that while he was raping me."

The former reporter added: "I had flashbacks, I had panic attacks. It put me right back into the position that I was in."