Shannon Sharpe Claims OnlyFans Star Gabriella Zuniga 'Plans On Releasing Sex Tape To Make Me Look Guilty' — After She Accused Him Of Rape in $50Million Lawsuit

In a scathing rebuttal to Zuniga's charges, Sharpe went on Instagram to share his side of the story, saying that he was being blackmailed and extorted by the model.

"This is a shakedown," Sharpe said at the start of his video, before turning his attention to Zuniga's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who is also in the news for going after Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs on sex trafficking allegations.

The 56-year-old continued: "Tony Buzbee targets Black men, and I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty, and plays into every stereotype you could possibly imagine."

Sharpe did not deny a tape exists but insisted it was much longer than the small portion that could be shared publicly.

"Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out," Sharpe demanded. "I don’t have it, or I would myself."