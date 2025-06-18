Can You Guess Who This Model Nepo Baby's World-Famous Rocker Dad Is? — See Her Strip to Bikini After He Declares Being Parent is 'Hard'
Rock bands have created their fair share of model nepo babies over the years — and here's the latest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Marcella Hetfield, the daughter of Metallica frontman James Hetfield, has sent pulses racing online courtesy of her latest shoot, which she has posted on Instagram.
Rock Star Daughter
The 23-year-old is the youngest of the musician's three kids – she has a sister called Cali, 27, and brother called Castor, 25.
Hetfield, 61, welcomed his trio of kids with ex-wife Francesca Tomasi, who he was married to for 25 years until 2022.
Marcella's siblings have both followed their famous father into the world of music, but she has taken a different route, carving out a career in modeling.
She is known for posting modeling shots and works with a range of different brands.
Parenting Is 'Hard'
Marcella's famous father has previously opened up about being a parent, saying it can be "hard."
He said: "Just because my family kind of disintegrated as a kid doesn't mean my parents didn’t have unconditional love for me.
"I know there are parents out there that struggle with loving their kids, or not knowing how to love their kids.
"Being a parent is so hard. I'll either smother that kid with control or just go, 'Whatever you do, I don't want to know.'
"Being in the middle is so hard. So hard, in the very middle. Showing that you care and being hated as a parent.
"And even when you're doing a good job, you're hated."
New Love
Hetfield is now dating 45-year-old fashion designer and former journalist Adriana Gillett.
Around the time of their divorce, ex-wife Francesca admitted she was "extremely saddened" that their long-term marriage had deteriorated.
Sharing a statement in August 2022, shortly after it was revealed that Hetfield had filed for divorce, Francesca wrote: "After 30 years of ups and downs but always with a lot of love, I am extremely saddened that my marriage has come to this."
Previously, Hetfield shared rare insight into their marriage and revealed that his then-wife had helped him deal with his anger and addiction issues.
Since then, Hetfield's romance with his girlfriend has seemingly only continued to thrive after about two years together, based on her Instagram posts.
In October 2024, she shared a photo of her enjoying a hot spring soak with her beau and referred to him as the "joy of my life."
"He makes me the happiest gal alive," she wrote alongside a snap of them smiling while vacationing in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Hetfield shot to fame in the 80s and has gone on to become one of the biggest rockers of all time.
He co-founded heavy metal band Metallica after answering an advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich in a local Los Angeles newspaper.
As the lead singer of the band, Hetfield has had huge success around the world, with an army of fans following him everywhere.
Together with Metallica, he has won ten Grammy Awards, as well as releasing 11 studio albums and 24 singles.
Hetfield is often regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal rhythm guitar players of all time.