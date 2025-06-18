Can You Guess Who This Model Nepo Baby's World-Famous Rocker Dad Is? — See Her Strip to Bikini After He Declares Being Parent is 'Hard'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Marcella Hetfield, the daughter of Metallica frontman James Hetfield , has sent pulses racing online courtesy of her latest shoot, which she has posted on Instagram .

Rock bands have created their fair share of model nepo babies over the years — and here's the latest.

Marcella is the Metallica frontman's youngest of his trio of kids and the only one not to follow him into music.

She is known for posting modeling shots and works with a range of different brands.

Hetfield, 61, welcomed his trio of kids with ex-wife Francesca Tomasi, who he was married to for 25 years until 2022.

The 23-year-old is the youngest of the musician's three kids – she has a sister called Cali, 27, and brother called Castor, 25.

Marcella's famous father has previously opened up about being a parent, saying it can be "hard."

He said: "Just because my family kind of disintegrated as a kid doesn't mean my parents didn’t have unconditional love for me.

"I know there are parents out there that struggle with loving their kids, or not knowing how to love their kids.

"Being a parent is so hard. I'll either smother that kid with control or just go, 'Whatever you do, I don't want to know.'

"Being in the middle is so hard. So hard, in the very middle. Showing that you care and being hated as a parent.

"And even when you're doing a good job, you're hated."