EXCLUSIVE: Elton John 'On Last Legs' After It Emerged He's Now So Blind He Can Barely Sign His Own Autograph — 'He Might Only Have Months Left to Live'
Dying Sir Elton John is now so unwell he can barely sign his name for fans – after warning his days on the planet are numbered.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his eyesight has deteriorated so badly he is penning autographs only his first initial E, plus a kiss – leaving his loved ones terrified he only has MONTHS to live.
Fans have been warned the I’m Still Standing singer, 77, had to "simplify" his signature on $32 limited edition sets of his new album.
John said in November he feared his failing sight may prevent him finishing Who Believes In Angels?
But the collaboration with Brandi Carlile is now due for release on April 4.
The pop legend lost vision in his right eye in July after contracting an infection on holiday in the South of France, and admitted his left eye is “not the greatest."
In December he said he was unable to watch his new musical version of The Devil Wears Prada.
He added: “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.
"But I love to hear it."
When recently interviewed on Good Morning America, the diva added about his sight loss: "It's kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything.
"I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything."
John last year revealed how he was seeing out the final days of his life nibbling on morsels of apples and a "bit of melon."
But the Rocket Man legend has vowed he'll meet his maker after gobbling down a tableful of sugary treats, as RadarOnline.com reported.
The crooner was diagnosed with type 2 diabestes in the early 2000s and he drooled: "If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble."
The British singing icon revealed the drastic lengths he'd gone to in an effort to control his blood sugar levels after battling health woes.
John added it had been a "long time" since he had eaten his favorite sweet treats.
Confirming he'd given up sugar, the 77-year-old said glumly: "I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can't have any ice cream."
The Candle In The Wind singer has suffered with various health issues over the years including knee and hip replacements, surgery for prostate cancer and most recently revealed he has limited vision in one eye following a severe eye infection, and felt he didn't have long to live.
In a post on Instagram, John said: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.
"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
He added: "To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee."
The singer bleakly added: "This is the latter time of my life. I don't know how much time I have left. And you think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think: 'well, I just want to be where I want to be now.'
"I don't have to work after this tour. I will be working doing records and putting radio shows together, and doing other things, but traveling takes so much out of you.'
"It is very tiring. I am used to it and I am a veteran at it... but this is where you start to think about mortality."