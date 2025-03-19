EXCLUSIVE: Elton John 'On Last Legs' After It Emerged He's Now So Blind He Can Barely Sign His Own Autograph — 'He Might Only Have Months Left to Live'

RadarOnline.com can reveal his eyesight has deteriorated so badly he is penning autographs only his first initial E, plus a kiss – leaving his loved ones terrified he only has MONTHS to live.

Dying Sir Elton John is now so unwell he can barely sign his name for fans – after warning his days on the planet are numbered.

John has literally been leaning on husband David Furnish for support.

Fans have been warned the I’m Still Standing singer, 77, had to "simplify" his signature on $32 limited edition sets of his new album.

John said in November he feared his failing sight may prevent him finishing Who Believes In Angels?

But the collaboration with Brandi Carlile is now due for release on April 4.

The pop legend lost vision in his right eye in July after contracting an infection on holiday in the South of France, and admitted his left eye is “not the greatest."

In December he said he was unable to watch his new musical version of The Devil Wears Prada.

He added: “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.

"But I love to hear it."