Self-Defence and Assault: How Does the Legal System Work?
Lack of knowledge regarding legal rights often prevents people from taking the right decisions. It comes as a shock to them when they face assault charges, even though they thought what they did was an act of self-defence. The situation becomes worse because things suddenly seem out of their control. Being aware of these basic details is essential, regardless of where you live in Canada. Whether you’ve been charged in an alleged assault case or are exploring your options to safeguard your interests, you should consider taking proper guidance from an attorney. They can handle all the proceedings, represent your case, and deal with any complexities.
With strategic criminal defence, you can avoid assault charges or face a minimal penalty. However, knowing how the law treats an assault or self-defence incident is crucial.
Assault Charges
It’s a kind of criminal offence in Canada. The use of threat or force against an individual can be considered assault, especially if you engage in any of these actions without their consent. Biting, pushing, hitting, spitting, and verbal threats are some of the common forms of assault. You can face charges for causing physical harm, aggravated assault and common assault. Fines and jail time can be less severe for cases of common assault. However, you may have to spend ten years in jail if you injure another person. Examples include a cut, a concussion, or a broken bone. If you face charges for aggravated assault, you may need to spend 14 years in jail. Disfiguring, maiming, and wounding are the best examples of aggravated assault.
An expert defence lawyer can get any of these charges dropped or reduced because of his experience, skills, and understanding. You can expect him to prove that you were facing a real threat, that the use of force was self-defence, and that the force you used was appropriate for the danger.
Self-Defence
Section 34 (Criminal Code) governs self-defence cases in Canada. According to this provision, you are not considered an assailant if the circumstances justify that the force used was reasonable. You acted in a certain way to protect yourself or someone else. Nevertheless, courts will analyze whether the response to the threat faced was proportional. Suppose you repeatedly punch someone after that person shoved you. It’s not considered reasonable. Courts make decisions based on multiple factors, such as the nature of the physical or verbal threat, the intensity of the force used, the accused's alternative options in that scenario, the involvement of weapons, and who initiated the entire act.
Self-Defence Claim
Your lawyer can argue that you took steps in self-defence. However, there must be enough evidence and a proper strategy to counter the prosecutor. If you consult a results-focused legal defence advocate, you can gain an advantage. The lawyer will analyze police reports, medical records, witness statements, and surveillance footage. The prosecutor will do their best to counter your self-defence claims, but your attorney will defend them.
It can be a long and complicated process. However, your lawyer will continue to make the most of every available opportunity to get the assault charges dropped. That's why it's crucial to find the correct legal representation.