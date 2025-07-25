EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump Has Become 'Trapped' by Jeffrey Epstein MAGA Conspiracy Theory He Once Used to Batter Joe Biden

At the heart of the drama is the death of Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

For years, Trump’s closest allies, many now in powerful roles, claimed Epstein kept a blackmail-ready client list, and that he was murdered to keep it from coming out. But earlier this month, a Justice Department memo concluded there was no such list, and no credible evidence of foul play.

Trump's base is not taking it lightly.

"People feel betrayed," said one former Trump campaign staffer. "They were promised the truth. Instead, they’re being told it was all a hoax."

Insiders also tell us the reversal has caused a "huge rift" among Trump's most loyal supporters, who for years rallied around the belief Epstein's files contained proof of elite depravity.