CBS In 'Mad Dash' To Find Replacement For Gayle King and Are Aiming to 'Steal Talent' From Rival Networks — As Anchor 'Done' With Network
CBS may have been thrown into disarray as they are believed to be doing all they can to find a suitable replacement for Gayle King, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors are spreading the 70-year-old is ready to walk out on the network she's been with for over 10 years.
Who Is Replacing King?
“There’s a mad dash happening right now,” a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack.
The insider continued: "They want someone with authority, likability, and the ability to go viral – that’s not an easy mix. They’ve looked at everyone from political anchors to lifestyle hosts, even names from outside the network.”
According to sources, some of the names the network has discussed as a possible replacement include Natalie Morales and Jericka Duncan, but they may also look at their rivals' talent.
"There’s no obvious heir, and that’s what’s freaking them out," the insider spilled.
King, who has been the face of CBS Mornings, is said to be "tired of the grind," especially waking up at 3:30am every morning.
"She’s not saying it outright, but she’s done it for over a decade. She wants her life back," the source said.
The anchor's contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, but her next step may be the exit door, especially due to the network's string of drama, including the firing of CBS News president Wendy McMahon.
CBS In A Downfall
The vibes at the network have also not been great amid the 60 Minutes legal issues involving Donald Trump. CBS is currently fighting a $20billion lawsuit filed by the controversial president, claiming it deceptively edited an interview last fall with his election opponent Kamala Harris.
However, despite the lawsuit, the news program has continued to call out Trump. Scott Pelley recently slammed the 78-year-old for his efforts to target some of the biggest law firms in the country that have been critical of him with executive orders.
“Gayle doesn’t want her legacy tied to these ratings or this mess,” a previous source said. “She’s weighing her next move carefully, but don’t expect her to stay loyal to a network that can’t even get a morning show off the ground anymore."
The insider also said the network has "no direction, no momentum, and no buzz. If Gayle’s smart – and she is – she’ll get."
If the network was trying to convince King to stick around, they didn't exactly help their cause when they forced its morning show crew and cast from the expensive Times Square studio back to its former residence at CBS Broadcast Center, a move the source claimed left the TV journalist raging.
"Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack," the insider said. "She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."
King was left "blindsided" by the move, according to the insider, as they added: "She made it very clear – she's not going to be shoved into some dingy little room."
"She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions," they said.