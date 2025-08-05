Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift Over 'Ridiculous' Donald Trump's Comments About Her Looks — But Won't Publicly Slam Prez Over Fears He’ll Upset Republican Teammates
Travis Kelce is supporting girlfriend Taylor Swift over Donald Trump's unflattering comments on her looks — but refuses to publicly condemn the President.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL star, 35, fears slamming Trump may upset his Republican teammates and is at pains to spark disharmony within the Kansas City Chiefs' ranks.
Fears Upsetting Teammates
Choosing to "take the high road" in regard to Trump's remarks, in which he declared Swift, 35, as "no longer hot" in a Truth Social rant, Kelce will be lending a supportive hand to the Bad Blood hitmaker behind the scenes as always.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Taylor knows exactly how Travis feels about this situation with Trump, and privately they are on the same page.
"He is supporting her with continued love and respect, but publicly Travis is going to let Trump be a sandbag and let it slip by — for now.
"Sure, it's frustrating, but he is looking to take the high road and only express his frustrations to Taylor and their family on how ridiculous the President is being."
Taking Jibes At Swift
The three-time Super Bowl winner has historically kept his political beliefs private, though he did raise eyebrows when he said playing in front of President Trump at the 2025 spectacle was a "great honor."
His close pal and teammate Patrick Mahomes is also known to be a fan of the president, with his wife Brittany Mahomes liking multiple social media posts in support of Trump's 2024 re-election campaign.
On Monday, the president pitted the singer against actress Sydney Sweeney in the angry post shared to his Truth Social platform.
Sweeney has been under fire for days after appearing in an advert for denim brand American Eagle.
'Sweeney Hotter Than Swift'
Sweeney's pun on the words "jeans" and "genes" has been met with a woke backlash and even ugly claims of "racism", and has seen her political past raked over — with it emerging that she's been a registered Republican since last June.
Trump welcomed the news.
"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!" the president wrote.
But elsewhere in his lengthy post, Trump turned his attention to Swift.
"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," Trump said.
"The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be," Trump added.
He ended the post with his trademark: "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Swift's apparent attractiveness has been something of a fixation for the president in recent months.
In May, he posted: "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I hate Taylor Swift,' she's no longer 'HOT?'"
After Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election back in September, Trump posted: "I hate Taylor Swift."