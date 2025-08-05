Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift Over 'Ridiculous' Donald Trump's Comments About Her Looks — But Won't Publicly Slam Prez Over Fears He’ll Upset Republican Teammates

Choosing to "take the high road" in regard to Trump's remarks, in which he declared Swift, 35, as "no longer hot" in a Truth Social rant, Kelce will be lending a supportive hand to the Bad Blood hitmaker behind the scenes as always.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Taylor knows exactly how Travis feels about this situation with Trump, and privately they are on the same page.

"He is supporting her with continued love and respect, but publicly Travis is going to let Trump be a sandbag and let it slip by — for now.

"Sure, it's frustrating, but he is looking to take the high road and only express his frustrations to Taylor and their family on how ridiculous the President is being."