Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment

Hollywood's Anti-Woke Fightback: How Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' Disaster is FINALLY Forcing Studios to Dump 'Box-Ticking' Trans and Liberal Movies

Composite photo of Rachel Zegler
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler stars as the new 'Snow White'.

Profile Image

March 29 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disney's latest live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, is the latest in a string of box office failures from the film studio, leading several Hollywood insiders to question the decision-making behind the $270million film.

Over a dozen sources, ranging from Oscar winners to contracted studio writers, have come forward to call out studios for hedging their bets on "woke" filmmaking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods anti woke rachel zeglers snow white disaster studio movies
Source: MEGA

Disney's remake of 'Snow White' is struggling at the box office.

Article continues below advertisement

One Disney insider said: "When the #MeToo (in late 2017) and George Floyd protests (May 2020) happened, every studio in town jumped on the woke bandwagon.

"Five years on, everyone is desperately trying to save themselves and Hollywood. You can't underestimate the fear behind closed doors. This feels like a battle for survival."

According to initial box office figures, Zegler's Snow White is struggling to meet expectations set by previous Disney remakes, such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. A second source claimed it was the "final nail in the coffin of 'wokeism'".

So far, the Disney princess live-action remake has earned $100million at the worldwide box office and only $56million domestically after its second weekend in theaters.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods anti woke rachel zeglers snow white disaster studio movies
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler stars as the iconic Disney Princess in the live action remake.

Article continues below advertisement

An Oscar-nominated producer claimed they "hear people dismissing the 'flyover states' (those in the middle of America)", adding: "Duh, those people are the ones who watch our shows and go to the movies."

The producer cited this year's Oscars as a sign of where Hollywood is at. They claimed this year's ceremony had one of the lowest ratings ever, and showcased "movies no one cares about".

Leadership from within the Academy introduced a new rule in 2020, which required films to meet certain Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) requirements to become eligible for a nomination.

Another producer said: "Films have to check the boxes: How many minorities, how many women, how many disabled people etc. Classic films like The Godfather and Casablanca couldn't be nominated today because their casts weren't diverse.

"Instead, you have films like Emilia Perez (about a cartel boss who transitions from male to female) which appeal to no one except a handful of ultra-left liberals."

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods anti woke rachel zeglers snow white disaster studio movies
Source: MEGA

Several Hollywood insiders called out studios for going all in on 'woke' filmmaking.

Article continues below advertisement

Another filmmaker told The Daily Mail: "When woke first came in, it was about the bottom line. Studios thought going woke would attract a new, younger audience and make them money - but all it did was p--- everyone off."

An insider at Amazon's Prime's streaming division claimed: "This was never about genuinely helping minorities… for most studio executives, DEI was another way to make money. Now it's backfired and everyone is scrambling to change direction."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Carrie Underwood

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Being Warned by Pals to Slow Down' as She 'Fights to Juggle Personal Life With Emotional American Idol Auditions'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori

How 'Nazi Pariah' Kanye West is Secretly Hiding in Tokyo — As His 'Marriage Hangs by Thread' and Almost All Staff Members Abandon Him

Article continues below advertisement
hollywoods anti woke rachel zeglers snow white disaster studio movies
Source: MEGA

Zegler and Gadot have been called out for their opposite political views.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Despite its disastrous box office performance, Snow White is still the third biggest film to come out of Hollywood in 2025 so far, only trailing behind Disney's earlier tentpole picture, Captain America: Brave New World, which has earned $403million at the worldwide box office, and Dreamworks' Dog Man, which earned $130million.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.