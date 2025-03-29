Hollywood's Anti-Woke Fightback: How Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' Disaster is FINALLY Forcing Studios to Dump 'Box-Ticking' Trans and Liberal Movies

One Disney insider said: "When the #MeToo (in late 2017) and George Floyd protests (May 2020) happened, every studio in town jumped on the woke bandwagon.

"Five years on, everyone is desperately trying to save themselves and Hollywood. You can't underestimate the fear behind closed doors. This feels like a battle for survival."

According to initial box office figures, Zegler's Snow White is struggling to meet expectations set by previous Disney remakes, such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. A second source claimed it was the "final nail in the coffin of 'wokeism'".

So far, the Disney princess live-action remake has earned $100million at the worldwide box office and only $56million domestically after its second weekend in theaters.