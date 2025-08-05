Prince Andrew Plunged Into New Scandal: Randy Royal, 64, Hosted Orgies at 5-Star Bangkok Hotel — 'More Than 10 Women a Day Were Going to the Duke's Suite', Bombshell Exposé Claims
Prince Andrew's sex life has once again been put under the spotlight, as this time the disgraced and vile royal has been accused of holding massive orgies inside a Bangkok hotel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In author Andrew Lownie's new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed both he and Andrew were "serial sex addicts."
'The King of Kink!'
"From the reports I’ve got back from the women we've shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom," Epstein was quoted in the book. "He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!"
And Epstein may have been accurate in his allegations, as according to Lownie, Andrew was fond of having sex... in numbers, as he is believed to have demanded more than 40 women be brought to his hotel room during his weekend stay.
"Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive," a witness claimed.
Andrew's 'Wildest Fantasies'
Andrew is painted as a man "consumed by sex" in the book, with allegations the 64-year-old bedded over a thousand women, from adult film stars to bartenders and more.
One of his alleged partners, a 20-year-old model, claimed to have slept with Andrew, and said: "He wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity. He had no boundaries. He told me he had an open marriage arrangement with his wife."
She added: "After returning to London, I never heard from him again. I felt like he used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies."
'Not Normal Behavior'
Emma Gruenbaum, a masseuse who worked on Andrew at Royal Lodge, alleged he was a "constant sex pest," and insisted on being naked for massages.
"That’s just not normal behavior for a professional sports therapy session,” she said.
Andrew, who was known as "Randy Andy" in school for his reputation, had former staffers speaking out in the book, with one claiming she was "warned to stay away from him."
She claimed: "He would sometimes enter the staff quarters. It seemed everyone was aware of his behavior, but little was done about it."
The book also calls out President Trump, claiming the 79-year-old handed Andrew a list of masseuses after the two engaged in a disturbing conversation about "p----" in 2000.
Lownie claims Trump and Andrew were overheard discussing women while attending social events, and that shortly after, the future president allegedly produced a list of masseuses for Andrew.
Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre also accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old, claims he denied.
However, facing a civil lawsuit in New York, he opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying his accuser $16million.
Giuffree's alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Madam Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.
"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my a--," she claimed while recalling the alleged encounter. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."