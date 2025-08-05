EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp's Latest Movie a 'Cry for Help' as It Shows He's Still a 'Boozy, Lost, Hell-raiser'

Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015 until their 2017 split, has long had a reputation for heavy drinking and a hell-raising lifestyle.

His role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise was cut short amid the fallout from his battle with Heard.

Critics also argue Three Days on the Wing of Madness seems less like a comeback and more like a plea for understanding – or possibly a cry for help.

The film, based on Dennis McIntyre's 1980 play, shows Modigliani as a hedonistic figure: smashing bistro windows, using baguettes as lewd props, and living on the edge of society.

Depp's direction leans heavily into clichés about bohemian depravity, with scenes of painters urinating in the streets and wealthy patrons turning their noses up.