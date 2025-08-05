Kylie Jenner Stalker Fears: Reality Star Spends 'Half a Million Dollars' on Olive Trees to Increase Privacy at Her New Calabasas Super Mansion
Kylie Jenner has splashed out $500,000 on olive trees surrounding her new Calabasas super mansion to increase her privacy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 27, also has a dedicated building to house her security team, who watch over the premises, amid historic stalker and obsessive fan concerns.
Stalkers And Obsessive Fans
The mother-of-two is currently wrapping up construction of the impressive property.
She currently resides in another luxury abode nearby, her $36 million home that's tucked away in L.A's Hidden Hills enclave — which is also part of Calabasas.
Kylie has poured millions of dollars more into the estate's construction.
The finished property will feature an underground 12-car garage and a bunker to protect Kylie and her kids Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, in case of emergency.
Underground Bunker
Plus, the mansion will also feature 15 bedrooms, a sports court and a big swimming pool.
When completed, the home will reportedly be at least twice the size of sister Kim Kardashian's $60million mansion in the same neighborhood.
The 30,000-sq-ft modern farmhouse was designed by top Canadian architect Richard Landry on a four-acre lot
Kylie purchased the land from Miley Cyrus for $15 million in 2020.
Her real estate portfolio also includes a $13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which she shares with ex Travis Scott.
'New Home More Intricate Than Building Hotel'
Plus, she dropped $3.25 million on a Palm Springs plot, where she plans to build a vacation home.
Kylie lives part-time in boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's hometown, New York City, though it is unclear if she owns her own apartment in the area.
When construction began on Kylie's new home, L.A. realtor Tony Mariotti, CEO of RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, revealed that building her home is as intricate as building a hotel.
He said: "They are bigger. I know that's obvious, but bigger homes just take longer.
“For example, that foundation with the subterranean garage is some serious business. Not only is it huge, but it is way more complex than a typical foundation."
He added: "If you run out of something or have difficulty with the materials, that'll cause a delay.
"They've got multiple subcontractors coming and going, doing all sorts of work, all of which is going to be custom and detailed.
"Laying the stone or carpet in that house could take weeks instead of days.
"The city inspections that happen along the way will take longer.
“If the builders violate or overlook any building codes, it'll take days or weeks to straighten things out.
"This is a project on the scale of a large restaurant or small hotel."
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed last week Kylie’s relationship with her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, 29, has caused concern within her famous family — because he’s desperate to keep away from them.
An insider said: “Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them.
“They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs."
The source added: "Timmy appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him, but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians and using his name and connections for networking purposes."