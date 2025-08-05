Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Stalker Fears: Reality Star Spends 'Half a Million Dollars' on Olive Trees to Increase Privacy at Her New Calabasas Super Mansion

kylie-jenner-mega-1
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has paid $500,000 to install the olive trees around the perimeter of her new super mansion in Calabasas.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner has splashed out $500,000 on olive trees surrounding her new Calabasas super mansion to increase her privacy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 27, also has a dedicated building to house her security team, who watch over the premises, amid historic stalker and obsessive fan concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

Stalkers And Obsessive Fans

kylie-jenner-mega-2
Source: MEGA

Kylie has previously been targeted by unwelcome visitors at her home in the Hidden Hills in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two is currently wrapping up construction of the impressive property.

She currently resides in another luxury abode nearby, her $36 million home that's tucked away in L.A's Hidden Hills enclave — which is also part of Calabasas.

Kylie has poured millions of dollars more into the estate's construction.

The finished property will feature an underground 12-car garage and a bunker to protect Kylie and her kids Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, in case of emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Underground Bunker

kylie-jenner-mega-3
Source: MEGA

Kylie also has an underground bunker to keep safe in case any danger arises to herself and young children.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, the mansion will also feature 15 bedrooms, a sports court and a big swimming pool.

When completed, the home will reportedly be at least twice the size of sister Kim Kardashian's $60million mansion in the same neighborhood.

The 30,000-sq-ft modern farmhouse was designed by top Canadian architect Richard Landry on a four-acre lot

Kylie purchased the land from Miley Cyrus for $15 million in 2020.

Her real estate portfolio also includes a $13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

'New Home More Intricate Than Building Hotel'

kylie-jenner-mega-4
Source: MEGA

L.A. realtor Tony Mariotti says the renovation of Kylie's new home is a complicated process.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, she dropped $3.25 million on a Palm Springs plot, where she plans to build a vacation home.

Kylie lives part-time in boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's hometown, New York City, though it is unclear if she owns her own apartment in the area.

When construction began on Kylie's new home, L.A. realtor Tony Mariotti, CEO of RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, revealed that building her home is as intricate as building a hotel.

He said: "They are bigger. I know that's obvious, but bigger homes just take longer.

“For example, that foundation with the subterranean garage is some serious business. Not only is it huge, but it is way more complex than a typical foundation."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie-jenner-mega-4
Source: MEGA

Kylie has amassed an impressive property portfolio and also spends time in New York at boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's home.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Revealed Two Weeks After Black Sabbath Legend Died Aged 76 Following Many Painful Health Battles

Photos of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Sparks Cash Panic as She’s 'Spending a Fortune ' on New Hypnotist Lover — Including Moving in Fees

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "If you run out of something or have difficulty with the materials, that'll cause a delay.

"They've got multiple subcontractors coming and going, doing all sorts of work, all of which is going to be custom and detailed.

"Laying the stone or carpet in that house could take weeks instead of days.

"The city inspections that happen along the way will take longer.

“If the builders violate or overlook any building codes, it'll take days or weeks to straighten things out.

"This is a project on the scale of a large restaurant or small hotel."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie-jenner-mega-4
Source: MEGA

Kylie's family are upset Timothée is keen to stay away from them.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed last week Kylie’s relationship with her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, 29, has caused concern within her famous family — because he’s desperate to keep away from them.

An insider said: “Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them.

“They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs."

The source added: "Timmy appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him, but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians and using his name and connections for networking purposes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.