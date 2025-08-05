Kylie Jenner Stalker Fears: Reality Star Spends 'Half a Million Dollars' on Olive Trees to Increase Privacy at Her New Calabasas Super Mansion

The mother-of-two is currently wrapping up construction of the impressive property.

She currently resides in another luxury abode nearby, her $36 million home that's tucked away in L.A's Hidden Hills enclave — which is also part of Calabasas.

Kylie has poured millions of dollars more into the estate's construction.

The finished property will feature an underground 12-car garage and a bunker to protect Kylie and her kids Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, in case of emergency.