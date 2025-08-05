Bill and Hillary Clinton Subpoenaed By Republicans To Testify About Pedo Jeffrey Epstein's 'Horrific Crimes' — As Pressure Mounts on Trump Administration To Release Bombshell Files

The committee is seeking testimony from officials spanning the past four presidential administrations, including former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, and former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller.

The Clintons are being called because of the former president's past ties to Epstein in the early 2000s.

The subpoena to Bill details: "By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a 'massage' from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.

"It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex trafficking allegations against your 'good friend' Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island."