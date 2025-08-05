Bill and Hillary Clinton Subpoenaed By Republicans To Testify About Pedo Jeffrey Epstein's 'Horrific Crimes' — As Pressure Mounts on Trump Administration To Release Bombshell Files
Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, have been subpoenaed as part of the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking allegations, RadarOnline.com can report.
A House Oversight Committee issued a plethora of subpoenas Tuesday to the former first couple, along with former attorneys general and FBI directors.
The committee is seeking testimony from officials spanning the past four presidential administrations, including former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, and former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller.
The Clintons are being called because of the former president's past ties to Epstein in the early 2000s.
The subpoena to Bill details: "By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a 'massage' from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.
"It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex trafficking allegations against your 'good friend' Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island."
Bill's Relationship with Epstein
The document continued: "While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.
"The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations.
"Given your past relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell, the Committee believes that you have information regarding their activities that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation."
Trump Shifts Focus
As calls for the release of a long-fabled Epstein client list grow, President Trump has tried to shift focus away from his own alleged connections to the vile businessman, insisting the attention be rerouted to the Clintons.
Last month, Trump blasted reporters and then urged the public to stop putting the heat on him and focus on others who had crossed paths with Epstein, including Bill and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who also served as president of Harvard University.
People "don’t talk about them. They talk about me," Trump went off before a flight to Scotland.
He continued: "You should focus on Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard, you should focus on some of the hedge fund guys."
Bill's Excuse
Bill's history with Epstein is well-documented. The former president has faced scrutiny for having flown on Epstein's private jet, often referred to as the "Lolita Express."
In his memoir, Citizen, Bill explained his relationship with Epstein, and said: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island.
"I wish I had never met him."
Bill also claimed he thought Epstein was "odd" but had "no inkling of the crimes he was committing."